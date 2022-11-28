Read full article on original website
moonflwr77
5d ago
Seems strange that a “prankster” would be doing this every single night for over a year. Sounds more to me like someone or someone’s are practicing for something
2
Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City
Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
Syracuse basketball box score at Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 62-61 victory at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse...
New seating in the JMA Wireless Dome could be ready for 2024 football season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University is targeting the 2024 football season to have new chairback seating installed in the JMA Wireless Dome, the school’s athletic director told syracuse.com Friday morning. That date is a year later than an initial target set by another top university official last spring.
In a tight game, Syracuse’s 2 seniors drive 62-61 win over Notre Dame (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 12 p.m. Saturday at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. The game will air on ESPN2. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Notre Dame to...
Family wants to send message to hunters after a tragic accident
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family from Camillus is mourning the loss of their son after they say he fell from a tree stand while hunting on November 26. The family wants to send a message to hunters to practice safety while hunting. 33-year-old Michael Rinaldo and his father Mike went hunting in Weedsport the […]
How to Watch Syracuse at Notre Dame
Matchup: Syracuse (3-4) at Notre Dame (6-1) Location: Purcell Pavilion (South Bend, IN) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, December 3rd. Television: ESPN2 Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse +6.5 ESPN Matchup Predictor: ...
Take the (Polar) Plunge in Oneida Lake!
BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a quick dip? The Oneida Shores Polar Plunge hosted by Special Olympics New York is returning for its 16th year. You can “take the plunge” on Sunday, December 4, at 9:30 a.m. The Polar Plunge happens annually in an effort to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics […]
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Academy of Science to hold spaghetti dinner fundraiser for student lost in fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Academy of Science is posting publicly for the first time following the death of a student in a house fire just before Thanksgiving. Nezamiyah White was just 8 years old when she died in a house fire in North Syracuse on November 22. Her younger brother escaped, but a 76-year-old man in the home also died from his injuries.
Watch Q&A with John Wildhack: Syracuse AD on Jim Boeheim, Dino Babers and state of SU’s sports
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack joined syracuse.com columnist Brent Axe for a live conversation Friday morning to discuss the state of SU’s sports programs. Watch the interview below:. Contact Brent Axe: Email | Twitter. MORE ORANGE SPORTS COVERAGE. Syracuse basketball’s cold November reign: Record...
Syracuse AD: Dino Babers will stay on as coach as long as football keeps showing progress
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack saw progress from Syracuse football this season. The Orange finished the regular season 7-5 and is headed to its first bowl game since 2018. Though SU got to that record in what Wildhack described as a “unique” way, he said it’s all about perspective.
cnycentral.com
Bowl season wish list: Our dream matchups for SU's final game of 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — Let the countdown to bowl season begin. From December 16th, 2022 to January 9th, 2023 fanbases will watch their team play for the final time hoping they walk off the field as a winner. For one fanbase the final game will provide a national championship and all the glory and publicity that comes with it.
Take a Look Inside Syracuse’s Abandoned Great Northern Mall
***DISCLAIMER: The Great Northern Mall was still open an able to be walked through at the time this video was shot, but it's unknown if that's still the case. Under no circumstances should you enter an abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***
Git R Done! Larry the Cable Guy’s Coming to Upstate NY for 2 Shows
This past year was loaded with must see events in Central and Upstate New York. On one hand, there were so many amazing bands touring. But we can't forget about the amazing comedians who came too!. And it looks like this trend is already carrying over into the new year.
Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names
We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
orangefizz.net
Syracuse Gets Criticism From ESPN Analyst
It can’t be a good sign when the color commentator goes easy on a team out of pity. That is, apparently, the exact position ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla was in Tuesday when he was behind the mic for Syracuse and Illinois. The next day, Fraschilla, a college basketball analyst...
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
informnny.com
Heavy lake snows south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
