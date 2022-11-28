ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

moonflwr77
5d ago

Seems strange that a “prankster” would be doing this every single night for over a year. Sounds more to me like someone or someone’s are practicing for something

Syracuse.com

Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City

Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at Notre Dame

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 62-61 victory at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at Notre Dame

Matchup: Syracuse (3-4) at Notre Dame (6-1) Location: Purcell Pavilion (South Bend, IN) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, December 3rd. Television: ESPN2 Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse +6.5 ESPN Matchup Predictor: ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Take the (Polar) Plunge in Oneida Lake!

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a quick dip? The Oneida Shores Polar Plunge hosted by Special Olympics New York is returning for its 16th year. You can “take the plunge” on Sunday, December 4, at 9:30 a.m. The Polar Plunge happens annually in an effort to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics […]
BREWERTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Bowl season wish list: Our dream matchups for SU's final game of 2022

Syracuse, N.Y. — Let the countdown to bowl season begin. From December 16th, 2022 to January 9th, 2023 fanbases will watch their team play for the final time hoping they walk off the field as a winner. For one fanbase the final game will provide a national championship and all the glory and publicity that comes with it.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names

We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
CAMILLUS, NY
orangefizz.net

Syracuse Gets Criticism From ESPN Analyst

It can’t be a good sign when the color commentator goes easy on a team out of pity. That is, apparently, the exact position ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla was in Tuesday when he was behind the mic for Syracuse and Illinois. The next day, Fraschilla, a college basketball analyst...
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Heavy lake snows south of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
WATERTOWN, NY
