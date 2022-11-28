It’s only been driven 412 miles since the restoration. Oldsmobile is one of those slightly obscure classic car companies within the vintage collector community whose reputation for performance is only known by a special few who have done their research. These unique vehicles were the pinnacle of their time and legendary on the drag strip and virtually every other kind of racing. Oldsmobile were pioneers for muscle cars with models such as the Rocket 88, which has been getting a lot of attention recently in classic car circles but the proper peak for Oldsmobile performance came in the 1960s. If you already know what we're talking about, then this may be just the car for you.

