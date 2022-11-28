Read full article on original website
Restored Olds 442 With 455 V-8 Selling at the Raleigh Classic Auction
It’s only been driven 412 miles since the restoration. Oldsmobile is one of those slightly obscure classic car companies within the vintage collector community whose reputation for performance is only known by a special few who have done their research. These unique vehicles were the pinnacle of their time and legendary on the drag strip and virtually every other kind of racing. Oldsmobile were pioneers for muscle cars with models such as the Rocket 88, which has been getting a lot of attention recently in classic car circles but the proper peak for Oldsmobile performance came in the 1960s. If you already know what we're talking about, then this may be just the car for you.
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Rare 1970 Chevy Chevelle Found Rotting Away In Yard
Stores like this seem to be as old as time. A young buck strollers into a dealership by himself a beautiful muscle car from the 1970s, drives it until the wheels fall off, and eventually the car ends up rotting in some field. In the case of this particular gentleman, that story hits particularly hard. Originally purchasing the car brand new from the factory, the automobile spent its life driving at high speeds showing off its pretty colors. Eventually it landed where many have seen it today, the owner’s yard.
Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale
There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
El Camino Drag Car Is A Hulk Racer
Crazy cars like this deserve your attention and chances are, it already has it. Old school drag racers are some of the coolest people you’ll ever meet because of their high tolerance for danger and acceleration. As such, their cars reflect their passion for speed greatly and utilize some of the best technology available to get the job done right. This particular muscle car is a massive vintage muscle car with style unlike any other. Made in the style of a popular superhero, it’s easy to see where the car got it’s name but what makes it mechanically worthy to wear the label, Hulk-Camino?
Carscoops
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field
The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It
Alongside the Charger and Challenger SRT was a tamer, more refined Chrysler sedan that also received the SRT treatment — and was just as crazy on the road.
20 dazzling red carpet photos of drivers at the 2022 NASCAR Awards
The 2022 NASCAR Awards were Thursday night in Nashville — although the event won’t air until Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. The sport’s top drivers traded their fire suits for tuxedos and dazzled on the red carpet before the big night officially began. While the...
Houston Chronicle
Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least
If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
This Nova Features A 327 Engine And Other Great Upgrades
The mid-1960s were a great time for the A-body muscle cars that we all know and love, such as the Chevelle and impala. These vehicles will live on as icons of their generation because of their innovative style and high horsepower V8s, but there is one car that many people don't discuss when thinking of the early '60s. You may know the Nova name from the second generation, but the vehicle didn't always boast the curvy design in the late '60s and early '70s. This particular Nova is a remarkable performance automobile that kickstarted the GM domination of compact muscle cars.
torquenews.com
Ford 4-Cylinder EcoBoost Engines are Failing Says Ford Mechanic
Here’s a recent update from a Ford mechanic on just why Ford’s 4-cylinder EcoBoost engines are failing car owners and shows what you need to look for when buying a used 4-cylinder Ford. EcoBoost Disappearing Coolant Problem. Are you considering buying a used Ford Escape or other model...
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Honda Sales Are in Trouble
Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One of 114 Produced: This 1969 Trans Am Is Selling At The Raleigh Classic
Scoop up this ultra rare Ram Air III Pontiac Trans Am. Coming into the “golden era” of the SCCAs Trans-American Championship racing series, auto manufacturers and racers alike went to great extents to dominate the track. Pontiac was no exception. Going as far as to create a new engine that complied with the SCCA's 5.0-liter or less guideline for use in a specially optioned Firebird bearing the name of the series itself, Pontiacs efforts unfortunately did not pay off in the race series. However, for enthusiasts that longed for a Firebird with more power, better handling, and unmistakable style, Pontiac struck gold creating the American icon known as the Trans Am.
These Cars Have the Longest Lifespans
There’s a ton of value in getting the most from your household vehicle. Cars, trucks, and SUVs that can provide 200,000 miles or more translate into more cash in the bank (with no auto payments). Cars with long lifespans can also provide vehicle owners with peace of mind, knowing they don’t have to deal with the soaring cost of new and used cars and the rising interest rates that come with them.
Buy This Special Edition Chevy C8 Corvette That GM Forgot To Destroy
Bring a TrailerDevelopment cars normally meet the crusher, but this Corvette dodged its day with the executioner.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Classic Ford Barn Find Hoard
Old school Ford automobiles are probably the closest thing to a piece of working car history a normal person can get. From Mustangs to Mavericks, these vehicles have a lot of history behind their creation. Nowadays the cars show their history on every aging body panel and rust spot. Suppose you were trying to tell the age of these cars by the environment around them, how would you do that? With this particular collection you might say it could be done by counting how deeply they were engulfed in the forest that surrounds them.
