Michael Stotts
Michael Dale Stotts, 66, of Zanesville, died at 1:53 A.M. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he gave the gift of life through organ donation. He was born March 1, 1956, in Zanesville, a son of the late Dale and Patricia (Butler) Stotts. He was a retired Rock Truck Driver for Pleasant Valley Limestone. Mike was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, and an honorary VFW member. He loved horses, riding his motorcycle, and working on or fixing things. He also enjoyed woodworking, and was always happy spending time with his family.
Patricia “Patty” Ann Jardine
Patricia “Patty” Ann Jardine, 81 of Zanesville, peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2022, at Brookdale Nursing Home of Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on October 11, 1941, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Virgil Lutgen and Dorothy (Heslop) Urban. Patty worked as a beautician, where she owned Near North Hair Design in Zanesville for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dresden, Ohio, where she enjoyed singing in church choir. In her spare time, she liked to travel and visit with her children and grandchildren. Above all, she loved attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.
Linda L. Hill
Linda Lee Hill, 64, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Linda was born February 18, 1958 in Zanesville, daughter of the late James A. and Wilma J. (Early) Hill. Linda leaves several loved ones to cherish her memory, including her nephew, James Malcolm (Nichole) Smith; and niece,...
Larry D. Dingey
Larry D. Dingey, 65 of Blue Rock passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2022 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room surrounded by his family and loved ones. Larry was born in Zanesville on February 17, 1957. He is the son of the late Robert D. and Evelyn P. (Flowers) Dingey. Larry worked most of his life as a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and in his younger years he enjoyed hunting. He loved to be around people and leaves behind many dear friends.
Philip Nelson Clark, Jr.
Philip Nelson Clark, Jr., 56, of Newark, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his home. Philip was born December 4, 1965 in Zanesville, son of the late Philip N. and Dorothy J. (Havens) Clark, Sr. In addition to his parents, Philip is also preceded in death by several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved adopted daughter, Rhandi Michele Freitag.
Christine E. Cannon
Christine E. Cannon, 70, Zanesville died at 1:37 P.M. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born December 20, 1951, to the late Joe and Vonda (Taylor) Covert. She was a member of the Westwood Baptist Church and worked in the Radiology department of Good Samaritan Hospital for twenty three years.
Maxie E. Knox
Maxie Emeline Knox, 82, of Crooksville, surrounded by her loving family, peacefully went to be with her Lord after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. She was born, one of fourteen children on March 2, 1940, a daughter to the late, Milton and Lessie (Perdue)...
ZAAP Featured Artist of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Appalachian Art Project artist of the month has been named. Zanesville native, Raymond Ramos was selected as the featured artist at the ZAAP Gallery of the month for December. Born and raised right here in the city, Ramos has had a passion for art...
Big Brothers Big Sisters Sets Records at the Buckeye Pep Rally
ZANESVILLE, oh – Big Brothers Big Sisters set some exciting records this year. Big Brothers Big Sisters held their annual Buckeye Pep Rally, a rally to raise money for youth mentoring programs. The rally was held on November 18th. They set an all time attendance record with over 500 people attending and also set a live auction record raising over $41,000. Another exciting record was set at $110,000 for their total revenue.
Bishop Rosecrans Students Collect Supplies for Heartbeats
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Students at Bishop Rosecrans High School loaded up supllies the chool has been collecting for a local organization Thursday afternoon. After several weeks of collection of essentials like diapers and other necessites they prepared to make the donation to Heartbeats Zanesville. The supplies will help expecting...
33rd Muskingum County Friends of Secrest Holiday Concert
ZANESVILLE, oh – One of the best ways to spread Holiday cheer is singing or listening to your favorite holiday songs. The choirs from all the schools in Muskingum County are coming together to spread that holiday cheer at the Muskingum County Friends of Secrest Holiday Concert. This musical holiday festivity will take place December 3rd at 7:30 pm. This is the 33rd year for the holiday concert, with approximately 250 singers this year.
Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra – Holiday Concert
ZANESVILLE, oh – A festive way to get the Christmas season is by attending the Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra’s Holliday concert. This family friendly holiday concert has been a tradition for the Ohio Symphony Orchestra for the last 22 years. The musical group of 55 has been practicing since October and can’t wait to share their hard work and Christmas cheer with everybody who attends.
I-70 East Reopened in Zanesville
The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
Worker Injured on I-70
The State Highway Patrol said one person was injured in a construction accident on Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just before 4pm when 43-year-old Christopher Siefker of Baltimore, Ohio was assisting with construction on the Interstate 70 project. The patrol said that Siefker became trapped in an auger....
2023 Muskingum County Dog Licenses
ZANESVILLE, oh – Muskingum County Dog Licenses are now available to be purchased. It is the state law in Ohio that every dog over the age of three months must be licensed. Although there are benefits to getting your dog licensed. For example, if your furry friend would become missing while wearing a dog tag, the owner can be easily and accurately identified.
Head-On Collision on Maple Avenue Sends Two to Hospital
ZANESVILLE, OH – Zanesville Police are investigating a head-on crash on Maple Avenue that sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Maple Ave. and Brandywine Blvd around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. Zanesville police along with the Zanesville Fire Department and Genesis Community Ambulance responded...
30th Annual Festival of Trees
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Friday is the 30th Annual Festival of Trees and the halls of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center were decked with plenty of holiday décor up for auction!. And you can still get your bids in, either by phone at (740)-450-1990, or in-person until 6 PM.
Local Students Participate in Discover Theatre Day
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Muskingum University Alpha Psi Omega Theatre Honorary and the Friends of Secrest hosted their Discover Theatre Day workshop. Local students were able to learn more about, and discover the ins and outs of theatre. The free workshop was held Tuesday evening for kids between the ages...
Pet of the Week: Meet Dasher
ZANESVILLE, OH- Our Pet of the Week isn’t one of Santa’s reindeer…..but is named after one. This Christmas treasure is named Dasher. This 4 month-old Husky Mix is fun, loving and has no trouble expressing his feelings. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt discussed about what type of family Dasher would fit into.
Nashport Man Guilty in Overdose Case
A Nashport man charged in the 2021 death of a local high school student plead guilty to a Prosecutor’s Bill of Information containing one second-degree felony county of corrupting another with drugs. Detectives from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office determined 22-year-old Mason Buck sold a fatal dose of fentanyl...
