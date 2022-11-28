CPRX - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CPRX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?. With that in mind, let's take a look at Catalyst Pharmaceutical's main business drivers. Coral Gables, FL-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of therapies targeting rare neurological diseases and disorders, such as Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), epilepsy (initially infantile spasms) and Tourette syndrome.

1 DAY AGO