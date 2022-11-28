Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Viatris (VTRS) Wins in Court Against AstraZeneca's Symbicort
VTRS - Free Report) announced that the company and partner Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. have won a court decision that invalidates AstraZeneca's (. AZN - Free Report) patent for Symbicort. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia found that AstraZeneca's Symbicort patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,166,247,...
Zacks.com
If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
CPRX - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CPRX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?. With that in mind, let's take a look at Catalyst Pharmaceutical's main business drivers. Coral Gables, FL-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of therapies targeting rare neurological diseases and disorders, such as Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), epilepsy (initially infantile spasms) and Tourette syndrome.
Zacks.com
Valneva (VALN) Up on 6-Month Lyme Disease Jab Persistence Data
VALN - Free Report) were up 9.3% on Dec 1 after management reported six-month antibody persistence data after completing a three-dose or a two-dose vaccination scheduleof its Lyme disease vaccine VLA15, in adults and children aged five through 65 years. Data from the phase II VLA15-221 study showed that the...
Weight loss treatment is on the verge of transformation. It's not there yet. Here's why.
New anti-obesity medicines like Wegovy promise dramatic weight loss, but there's a long way to go to make them accessible to those who need them.
Zacks.com
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
HOOD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.99, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
CVLG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $38.38, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com
Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid Revenues, Shares Up
SPLK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Oct 31, 2022), beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates driven by healthy demand trends. The company is improving the resilience and security of its critical system and driving efficiencies within its own internal operation. The strong quarterly performance buoyed investor sentiments as share prices soared 17.8% post earnings release to close at $91.49 on Dec 1, 2022.
Zacks.com
5 Relative Price Strength Stocks That Are Good Investments
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution, where he indicated that the magnitude of the interest rate hike is likely to be reduced from December — did wonders for the stock market. The dovish comments provided a late boost to an already winning November, with the S&P 500 climbing 5.4% for the month.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
DINO - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days. HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus. HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote. HF Sinclair...
Zacks.com
5 Top Stocks to Gain From Strong Consumer Spending Trends
Households in the United States had increased spending in October, banking on a jump in income and easing inflation. Per the Commerce Department, consumer outlays advanced at a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in October compared to the prior month and registered the strongest gain since June. Households, in reality, had spent...
Zacks.com
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
AIT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $131.47, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial products company had...
Zacks.com
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
ONCY - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 69.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $2.28 in the previous session. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has gained 52.5% since the start of the year compared to the -15.7% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -16.2% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.
Zacks.com
Danaher (DHR) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
DHR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $274.23, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial and...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Momentum in Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Should Keep going
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in NetEase (NTES) Stock?
NTES - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $46.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.80, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
KRO - Free Report) . Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kronos Worldwide due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
Humana (HUM) Ups '23 Medicare Advantage Membership Growth View
HUM - Free Report) recently raised its membership growth outlook for 2023. A better-than-expected sales witnessed so far in the current enrollment period and modestly favorable retention are expected to support the growth. The company hiked its 2023 individual Medicare Advantage membership growth guidance to a minimum of 500,000 members,...
