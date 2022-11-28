Read full article on original website
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh Spotted Testing For First Time
Back in September, Ford Authority reported that the Ford F-150 is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2023 for the 2024 model year, which falls right within the typical timeline for the perennially best-selling pickup after it was treated to a redesign for the 2021 model year. This would give it a regular product cadence of six years – three for the pre-refresh model and three for the post-refresh pickup, as was the case with the previous generation. Now, Ford Authority has spotted a 2024 Ford F-150 out testing for the very first time, and even though it’s clad in heavy camo, there are a few things that we can surmise from these photos.
U.S. Ford Motor Company Sales Down 8 Percent In November 2022
Ford Motor Company sales decreased 7.8 percent to 146,364 units during November 2022 in the United States. Sales decreased at both FoMoCo brands, Ford and Lincoln. “Strong order demand continues with overall retail orders for ’23MY vehicles up 104 percent compared to a year ago, driven by Super Duty and Maverick,” said Vice President, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada, Andrew Frick. “Super Duty took in a record 152,000 total orders since order banks opened October 27th. As the year closes out, F-Series expanded its lead to more than 117,000 trucks over its second-place competitor,” he added.
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
Ford Halewood Plant To Get Additional $150M Investment
The Ford Halewood plant in the UK has been on a bit of a roller coaster ride recently as the automaker aims to transition its entire European lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. While Ford shuts down some of its plants in that region and retools others for the production of EVs, it announced over a year ago that the Ford Halewood plant will build around 250,000 electric power units for future EV models when production begins in 2024 – a move that involves an investment of £230 million pounds ($280 million USD). Now, after retaking full control over the plant – which it used to share with Getrag – Ford has announced that it’s upping its investment into Halewood by an additional £125 million pounds ($152 million USD).
Lincoln Zephyr Spotted On U.S. Roads: Photos
The Lincoln Zephyr launched in China in March 2022 with sights set on conquering Gen Z luxury vehicle shoppers. The luxury sedan isn’t currently offered outside of China, but Ford Authority has spotted a few Zephyr prototypes making the rounds on U.S. roads. In fact, we spotted a heavy camouflaged example tooling around Dearborn back in September 2021, and now we’ve spotted another prototype without any camo whatsoever.
Ford Mustang Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR In December 2022
A Ford Mustang incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing for 60 months in December 2022. However, it’s important to note that this offer is only available in select U.S. markets. Additionally, the range-topping Mach 1 and Shelby GT500 are once again excluded from this Mustang offer. Ford Mustang Discount...
Ford Patent Filed For Bidirectional Charging System For ATVs
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a bidirectional charging system for ATVs, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on May 28th, 2021, published on December 1st, 2022, and assigned serial number 0379743. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed a number of EV...
Ford BlueCruise, Lincoln ActiveGlide Enrollment Passes 100K
Ford BlueCruise and Lincoln ActiveGlide represent FoMoCo’s advanced semi-autonomous driver assist systems that offer hands-free driving on highways in certain conditions. Vehicles equipped with the driving assistants have gained popularity since they were rolled out in early 2022, with users clocking more and more miles with the systems active, with just over 100,000 active subscribers reported in October. Enrollment in both BlueCruise and ActiveGlide increased even more since then.
Ford Australia Historical Archives Subject Of New Dispute
Shortly after launching the Ford Heritage Vault – a massive digital database of historical images and brochures – back in June, The Blue Oval announced that it is discontinuing the Ford Brochure Program in a cost cutting move. However, in Australia, nearly 100 years of documents are sitting in a warehouse in Melbourne and could soon be destroyed due to a law that prevents historically significant articles from being sent out of the country. As such, the future of the expansive Ford Australia historical archives hangs in the balance, according to Drive.
Ford Mexico Among Top Tech Companies For Young Professionals
Ford Mexico has become a hub for technology and business as of late, and recently began operating out of the brand-new, high-tech Global Technology and Business Center (GTBC) located in the municipality of Naucalpan de Juárez. Now, FoMoCo was ranked seventh overall in the Best Technology Companies for Young Professionals in Mexico 2022 study.
Next-Gen Ford Edge Prototype Spotted With Wrap: Photos
Details regarding the next-generation Ford Edge have been slowly trickling in over the last few months. Bound for the Chinese market, the forthcoming model was leaked ahead of its official debut, giving a good look at its revised exterior styling. Shortly thereafter, Ford Authority spotted the crossover’s interior for the first time, revealing its coast-to-coast interior screen setup. Then, we learned that it will offer a hybrid powertrain for maximum efficiency. Now, we’ve spotted a prototype undergoing testing in the U.S., signaling that the debut of the Edge in China will possibly occur in the near future.
2023 Ford Escape Hybrid Added To CR’s Recommended Vehicles
Following the release of Consumer Reports‘ most recent reliability survey, Ford – as a whole – ranked a mere 18th among 24 brands, dropping four places from last year. Additionally, both the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Bronco Sport lost their CR “recommended vehicle” status over quality concerns, which is obviously not great news. However, there is one bright spot that comes from this recent study, and that’s the fact that the refreshed 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid has been added to Consumer Reports‘ list of recommended vehicles.
Ford Puma Vivid Ruby Edition Debuts With Black Painted Roof
The Ford Puma has been treated to a number of new variants and features over the past year or so, including the Ford Puma Design – which features fewer chips and fewer features amid ongoing supply chain issues – as well as the Puma ST-Line Gold Edition. Additionally, the Puma ST also recently gained new seats that earned approval from a German spinal health organization called Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. (AGR), or “Campaign for Healthier Backs.” Now, yet another new variant has been revealed – the Ford Puma Vivid Ruby Edition.
2023 Lincoln Corsair Added To CR’s Recommended Vehicles
As a whole, Ford Motor Company had a mixed showing on the most recent Consumer Reports reliability survey, with The Blue Oval posting a mediocre 18th-place result. Meanwhile, the Ford Bronco was stripped of its recommendation from the publication, as was the Ford Mustang Mach-E, due to reported quality issues with both models. However, Lincoln fared well, placing 10th overall, and the 2023 Lincoln Corsair has been added to the publication’s list of recommended vehicles.
Ford Expedition Used By Secret Service May Have Caused Fire
Back in May, Ford issued a recall for select 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles after more than a dozen underhood fires were reported – the majority of which occurred in rental vehicles. At that time, FoMoCo was still investigating the issue and wasn’t entirely sure what was causing this to happen. Then, in June, a class-action lawsuit was filed by three owners over this engine fire risk before The Blue Oval determined that the fires were caused by circuit boards that were printed by a new supplier, which ultimately led to an amendment for the aforementioned lawsuit. Now, it seems as if a Ford Expedition might have been the cause of a recent fire that destroyed a number of vehicles used by the Secret Service, according to the Nantucket Current.
