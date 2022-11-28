SCC student-athletes will have a richer choice of options for athletics at the start of the next school year. Plans are in motion to more than double the current number of teams, and squads will be based in Lincoln and Milford campuses in addition to the existing Beatrice one. Brett Bright, SCC athletic director and executive director of the Beatrice campus, says this will greatly increase student participation in intercollegiate sports.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO