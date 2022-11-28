Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Ameer Abdullah voices strong support for Matt RhuleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Omarion Miller decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klin.com
Lincoln South Beltway To Open To Drivers December 14
The Lincoln South Beltway will be opening ahead of schedule for drivers. The official opening will be December 14. Construction of the 11 mile, $352 million four lane freeway began in February of 2020. It will reduce congestion on Nebraska Parkway (Highway 2) through Lincoln. Governor Pete Ricketts and Mayor...
klin.com
Inmate Missing From Community Corrections Center
Nebraska Department of Corrections officials say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. Richard Reynolds left his work location in Waverly early Thursday morning. When staff members from the facility went to look for him, they found the monitoring device he had been wearing in a parking lot...
klin.com
One Person Hospitalized After Three-Alarm Apartment Fire
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews found flames coming from a third floor building at the Ruskin Place apartment complex near Warlick and Old Cheney around 9:30 Thursday morning. “We were able to extinguish the fire pretty quickly,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. “The fire had already extended up into the attic space. That is always a concern for us making it dangerous for us to work beneath that roof.”
klin.com
Three Teens Arrested For Vandalism At Super Saver Store
Lincoln Police were called to the Super Saver near 48th and ‘O’ just after 6:00 last night on a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items inside the store. “Arriving officers were alerted by bystanders that the males responsible had left the Super Saver and were believed to be in Target,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “Officers continued to Target and observed two males matching the provided clothing description exiting.”
klin.com
Southeast Community College Moving, Expanding Athletics
SCC student-athletes will have a richer choice of options for athletics at the start of the next school year. Plans are in motion to more than double the current number of teams, and squads will be based in Lincoln and Milford campuses in addition to the existing Beatrice one. Brett Bright, SCC athletic director and executive director of the Beatrice campus, says this will greatly increase student participation in intercollegiate sports.
klin.com
52.7 Grams Of Crack Cocaine Seized During West Lincoln Traffic Stop
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was stopped on Highway 77 near Van Dorn around noon yesterday for tinted windows. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says after smelling marijuana a probable cause search was conducted. Two Lincoln Police officers found the crack, which Houchin says is rare these...
klin.com
Morgan Wallen Coming To Lincoln In 2023
Pinnacle Bank Arena will host Country music star Morgan Wallen on Saturday April 29th, 2023. Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour world tour will also including special guests Ernest & Bailey Zimmerman. The New Yorker dubbed Morgan Wallen “the most wanted man in country” in part due...
klin.com
Nebraska Advances Over Kansas in Four Sets
Nebraska volleyball’s NCAA Tournament run continues. The Huskers defeated Kansas in four sets (25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24) Friday in the second round. Nebraska outhit KU .232 to .152. Kansas did manage more service aces (4-1) and blocks (13-11) on the night. After missing the last couple matches, Nicklin Hames...
klin.com
Nebraska Begins NCAA Tournament with Sweep of Delaware State
The road to Omaha began with a sweep in Lincoln. Nebraska volleyball (25-5, 16-4 Big Ten) swept Delaware State 25-15, 9, 10 Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers started slow, but once the size advantage became evident, it was all NU. No Hornets eclipse 6’1″, while every front row player for the Huskers is at least 6’2″.
klin.com
Nebraska Women’s Basketball Falls at No. 9 Virginia Tech
Nebraska women’s basketball is still looking for a true road win this season. The Huskers (5-3) fell at No. 9 Virginia Tech Thursday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge by a score of 85-54. NU is now 0-3 in road games this season, but undefeated at home and in neutral site contests.
Comments / 0