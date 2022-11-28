Read full article on original website
Today’s Forecast – Saturday, December 3rd
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Well, it rained this morning, just a little bit though, it was mostly mist. Tonight, overnight lows fall to the mid to low 40s. For the southern counties of Arkansas you’re in the lower 40s bracket, south of i-20 your in the mid 40s bracket. Rain chances are near zero overnight and winds stay a bit breezy until tomorrow.
WATCH: Massive dust storm swallows town in western Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high winds blew through the state of Kansas Friday, cameras captured the town of Colby getting swallowed up by a massive dust storm. Nexstar’s KSN captured the massive particle cloud moving over Colby. Click the player above to watch. A KSN viewer also sent this video of dust on a ranch near Syracuse, Kansas.
Arkansas records flu surge in the past week
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Over 2,400 flue cases were reported to the Arkansas Department of Health for the week ending November 25, 2022. Despite the large amount of cases reported, health officials say that this number only represents a portion of the actual flu case numbers in the state. For...
The CALL announces new executive director & celebrates 15 years of service in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The CALL, an Arkansas non-profit organization that mobilizes local churches in serving children and youth placed in foster care, announced Christen Butler as the new Executive Director this week. Christen has served as the Financial Director of The CALL for 5+ years. In this...
Police identify missing priest, longtime church employee as double homicide victims. Here’s what we know so far.
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Days after the gruesome discovery of two badly-burned bodies on the North Shore, officials with the Covington Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office have identified both victims and released chilling details about the investigation. Earlier this week, the bodies were recovered...
