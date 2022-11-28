Back in September, Ford Authority reported that the Ford F-150 is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2023 for the 2024 model year, which falls right within the typical timeline for the perennially best-selling pickup after it was treated to a redesign for the 2021 model year. This would give it a regular product cadence of six years – three for the pre-refresh model and three for the post-refresh pickup, as was the case with the previous generation. Now, Ford Authority has spotted a 2024 Ford F-150 out testing for the very first time, and even though it’s clad in heavy camo, there are a few things that we can surmise from these photos.

