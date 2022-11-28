Read full article on original website
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh Spotted Testing For First Time
Back in September, Ford Authority reported that the Ford F-150 is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2023 for the 2024 model year, which falls right within the typical timeline for the perennially best-selling pickup after it was treated to a redesign for the 2021 model year. This would give it a regular product cadence of six years – three for the pre-refresh model and three for the post-refresh pickup, as was the case with the previous generation. Now, Ford Authority has spotted a 2024 Ford F-150 out testing for the very first time, and even though it’s clad in heavy camo, there are a few things that we can surmise from these photos.
Here’s How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Make: Exclusive
The all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September following years of anticipation, and while it looks a lot like the outgoing, S550 model, the newest pony car is a totally new machine in many ways. That includes its engine lineup, which consists of the carryover turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplants, though each has received a host of revisions. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2024 Ford Mustang GT will produce 450 horsepower – the same exact figure as the current-gen V8-powered model.
Ford Bronco Sport Loses CR’s Recommendation Over Quality
Ford Motor Company can’t be too happy about how its vehicles fared in the 2022 automotive reliability survey conducted by Consumer Reports. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford vehicles experienced more problems than last year, resulting in the brand dropping four spots when compared to 2021. That said, Lincoln rose 14 spots, all thanks to improved ratings for the Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Nautilus. The same cannot be said for the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Bronco Sport, as both vehicles are two of seven vehicles that the publication no longer recommends, based on problems its members are having with the duo.
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited FX4 In Stone Gray: Photos
Since the debut of the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of variants of the redesigned pickup out and about, including an F-600 XL chassis cab, an F-350 Limited, an F-250 King Ranch Tremor, an F-350 Regular Cab, an F-350 XL Chassis Cab, and, most recently, an F-250 XL with the STX Appearance Package. Now, Ford Authority has spotted a 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited equipped with the FX4 Off-Road Package finished in Stone Gray Metallic, giving us yet another look at the brand new F-Series pickup in a different guise.
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Fraction Of Total Lineup Production
The Blue Oval pulled the veil off the aggressive 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R back in July of this year, adding a formidable supercharged V8 engine to the F-Series line of pickups. Now, as the critically praised Raptor R makes it way to dealers, one question remained unanswered: just what percentage of Raptor models will wear the prestigious “R” badge? Ford Authority set out to get the answer, and sources have indicated that Raptor R production will represent a minority of total Raptor line production.
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1971 Ford Falcon Stolen By Forklift Riding Crew
Tradesmen oftentimes work with some really expensive equipment, especially if you’re talking about landscapers. Lawnmowers, pumps, trimmers, you name it and you could probably fetch a hefty price if you were to steal it and resell. That must’ve been the thought process behind this particular crime as The culprits managed to steal a riding lawnmower along with some other landscaping equipment but also stumbled upon something else of much greater value. So how did they manage to pull off a crime that sounds absolutely ridiculous when you say it out loud?
These 10 used cars have held their value the most
While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
Watch a Ford Super Duty Driver Bury Their Truck Trying to Cut Drive-Thru Line
@yourmomsfavoritedj via TikTokPSA: It doesn't matter what you drive if all you do is hammer the throttle.
Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field
The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
