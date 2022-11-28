ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

thunderboltradio.com

Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday

The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Crash forced lane closures on Jonesboro road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned dump truck forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a portion of a road in the city. The Jonesboro Police Department said the crash happened Monday afternoon at the Harrisburg Road and Crowley’s Ridge Road intersection.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday

UPDATE 8:11 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 8:45 – Hardeman, Fayette, Marshall. Madison, Haywood, Gibson, Crockett, Fayette, Hardeman, and Tipton counties have a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 8:30 p.m. UPDATE 7:26 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Child hit by vehicle in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The incident happened on Chilligan Drive in Southwest Memphis just after 6 a.m. The young girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene. There’s no word on...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD announces road closures for St. Jude Marathon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the most recognizable races in the country is returning this weekend, which will bring thousands to the city and a traffic headache. “You’ll see barricades, officers in place, along for the protection and safety of over twenty thousand race participants that we expect this year to visit Memphis, Tennessee,” Colonel Keith Watson, Commander of Special Operations said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis area prepares for Tuesday’s strong storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages. MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police presence shuts down highway in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A large police presence Monday night shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch but authorities did not say what caused the closure. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on the showdown over the Tennessee Valley Authority electricity contracts that is set to take place in a Memphis courtroom this week.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Trial delayed for murder suspects of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The District Attorney’s Office has announced that the Dec. 5 trial date for the suspects in the slaying of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary has been delayed. The trial date was announced in March. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarious Richardson both face first-degree murder charges...
MEMPHIS, TN
Scorebook Live

Wynne football coach Van Paschal not returning

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones    WYNNE – The Wynne School District board voted in a hearing Monday night to reassign football coach Van Paschal and not renew his contract after the school year. However, before the board could render a decision, the veteran coach told a large ...
WYNNE, AR

