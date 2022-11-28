Read full article on original website
Shelby County prepares for severe weather, potential storm damage
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Storms preparations are underway in Shelby County as severe weather is expected to track through the Mid-South today. The severe storms are expected to bring heavy rain, wind damage, and possible tornadoes and large hail. Residents are cautioned to prepare and plan ahead for potential...
Boy shot at Memphis Sonic across from Kirby High School, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was hit by gunfire at a popular Memphis fast-food restaurant just feet away from a high school, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at a Sonic on Kirby Parkway around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. That Sonic is right...
thunderboltradio.com
Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday
The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
Kait 8
Crash forced lane closures on Jonesboro road
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned dump truck forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a portion of a road in the city. The Jonesboro Police Department said the crash happened Monday afternoon at the Harrisburg Road and Crowley’s Ridge Road intersection.
WREG
Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday
UPDATE 8:11 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 8:45 – Hardeman, Fayette, Marshall. Madison, Haywood, Gibson, Crockett, Fayette, Hardeman, and Tipton counties have a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 8:30 p.m. UPDATE 7:26 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for...
West Memphis Dog Attack: Why weren’t the dogs picked up sooner?
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Attacks believed to be by the same pack of dogs more than a week apart left a man dead, a woman injured, and the West Memphis community asking why the animals were still roaming the streets. The horrible image of a woman being attacked by dogs outside of an abandoned home […]
actionnews5.com
Child hit by vehicle in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The incident happened on Chilligan Drive in Southwest Memphis just after 6 a.m. The young girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene. There’s no word on...
actionnews5.com
MPD announces road closures for St. Jude Marathon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the most recognizable races in the country is returning this weekend, which will bring thousands to the city and a traffic headache. “You’ll see barricades, officers in place, along for the protection and safety of over twenty thousand race participants that we expect this year to visit Memphis, Tennessee,” Colonel Keith Watson, Commander of Special Operations said.
Memphis area prepares for Tuesday’s strong storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages. MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe […]
actionnews5.com
Opening once again delayed for newest Shelby County Clerk’s Office location
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Oct. 31 deadline came and went to open the new clerk’s office in the southeastern part of the county. And now, it looks like the Shelby County Clerk will not make the new Dec. 1 target date, either. At the Shelby County Clerk’s Office...
actionnews5.com
Fatal dog attack in West Memphis prompts investigation into property with 14 dogs
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Animal Services is investigating a fatal dog attack, after they received news that a dog attack victim from Nov. 8 died from his injuries early last week. According to West Memphis Police, the victim David Sullivan claimed he was attacked by multiple dogs...
Police presence shuts down highway in Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A large police presence Monday night shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch but authorities did not say what caused the closure. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
actionnews5.com
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on the showdown over the Tennessee Valley Authority electricity contracts that is set to take place in a Memphis courtroom this week.
actionnews5.com
Trial delayed for murder suspects of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The District Attorney’s Office has announced that the Dec. 5 trial date for the suspects in the slaying of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary has been delayed. The trial date was announced in March. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarious Richardson both face first-degree murder charges...
Wynne football coach Van Paschal not returning
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones WYNNE – The Wynne School District board voted in a hearing Monday night to reassign football coach Van Paschal and not renew his contract after the school year. However, before the board could render a decision, the veteran coach told a large ...
Officer taken to hospital after crash near police precinct, teen charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer is in the hospital after a three-car crash near a police precinct in Hickory Hill, according to the police department. Officers responded at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3800 block of Ridgeway Road near the Ridgeway Station Precinct. The investigation...
MLGW’s Power of Warmth applications closed after receiving more applications than units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water said they have closed applications for the Power of Warmth program due to receiving more applications than available units. The program was for qualified low-income seniors and disabled residents. MLGW and the Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc. were distributing 100 electric blankets...
Cold temps, possible heavy rain through evening as severe thunderstorms move out
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Strong thunderstorms are clearing out, with cold temperatures charging in tonight. Severe thunderstorm threat is quickly winding down as scattered showers and thunderstorms push through. Tracking a strong cold front that will be clearing out the Mid-South from the heavy rain by midnight. Then strong winds...
