Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Ahead of windy weekend, Lansing BWL outage-reporting phone, text systems down

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light’s outage-reporting text and phone systems are experiencing an outage. The utility said Friday afternoon that the problems stem from a third-party vendor that is having technical difficulties. Strong winds are expected overnight, with multiple municipalities in Michigan under...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

3 cats rescued from Lansing Township house fire recovering

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three cats that were rescued from a house fire Wednesday are expected to be OK. The fire started at about 4 p.m. at a home on Clippert Street, near the Frandor Shopping Center. Ingham County Animal Control was called to the scene on reports of several animals inside the fire.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police stop drivers going 99 mph on I-75

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning. This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding. “Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t...
WILX-TV

Williamston secures win on the road over Portland

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Portland Raiders and the Williamston Hornets have young squads, after losing key players to other schools and college. The Williamston Hornets have only two seniors, but they led them to a 39-33 win over Portland. Leisya Newell scored 13 points in the win. Next,...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WILX-TV

108-year-old plaque is returned to the State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 108-year-old piece of history was given back to the State Capitol on Thursday. A bronze plaque, from the Lansing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), had been in storage for years and on display at different locations. One chapter member told News...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Tree farms experiencing price increases ahead of Christmas

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Families are beginning to head out to tree farms to pick their trees for Christmas. A Laingsburg Christmas tree farm said they have been extremely busy this year. Starting the week before Thanksgiving. Many businesses have experienced an increase in their prices and tree farms are...
LAINGSBURG, MI
WILX-TV

Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Fowlerville cruises past Lansing Everett for first win of season

FOWLERVILLLE, Mich. (WILX) - Heading into Friday, both Fowlerville and Lansing Everett were searching for its first wins of the year. The Gladiators had no problem doing that, using an early 16-0 run to breeze past the Vikings 56-14. Now at 1-1, Fowlerville will travel to Stockbridge on Dec. 6.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: 16 new fire recruits were honored during a graduation ceremony

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Community College Fire Academy held a graduation ceremony for the 75th academy students. 16 new fire recruits were honored during the ceremony including three women and three veterans. There were more than 150 people celebrating their accomplishments as they embark on their careers in lifesaving.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again. The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.
LANSING, MI

