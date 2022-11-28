Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Ahead of windy weekend, Lansing BWL outage-reporting phone, text systems down
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light’s outage-reporting text and phone systems are experiencing an outage. The utility said Friday afternoon that the problems stem from a third-party vendor that is having technical difficulties. Strong winds are expected overnight, with multiple municipalities in Michigan under...
'Completely ruined': Historic bridge goes up in flames, collapses in Mid-Michigan [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating the cause of a raging fire that engulfed a wooden historic bridge in Mid Michigan and ultimately led to its collapse over the weekend
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through Metro Detroit for the first time in 3 years — here’s how to see it
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will pass through Metro Detroit for the first time since 2019, and it will visible at several different crossings in Wayne and Washtenaw counties on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
I-94 closing in Jackson County for sign truss installation
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – I-94 will close again for construction in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing eastbound I-94 between Airport Road and U.S. 127/M-50/West Avenue at 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, for the placement of a sign truss, officials said. The highway is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. the same day.
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
WILX-TV
Free flight school for Mid-Michigan high schoolers aims to address pilot shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pilot shortage has been making flights more expensive and cancellations more common. However, there could be a solution in the form of high school students. Eaton, Ingham and Clinton county school districts are joining forces for a flight school. Enrollment opens this spring. Keegan Gudobba...
WILX-TV
3 cats rescued from Lansing Township house fire recovering
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three cats that were rescued from a house fire Wednesday are expected to be OK. The fire started at about 4 p.m. at a home on Clippert Street, near the Frandor Shopping Center. Ingham County Animal Control was called to the scene on reports of several animals inside the fire.
WNEM
Police stop drivers going 99 mph on I-75
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning. This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding. “Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t...
WILX-TV
Williamston secures win on the road over Portland
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Portland Raiders and the Williamston Hornets have young squads, after losing key players to other schools and college. The Williamston Hornets have only two seniors, but they led them to a 39-33 win over Portland. Leisya Newell scored 13 points in the win. Next,...
WILX-TV
108-year-old plaque is returned to the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 108-year-old piece of history was given back to the State Capitol on Thursday. A bronze plaque, from the Lansing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), had been in storage for years and on display at different locations. One chapter member told News...
WILX-TV
Tree farms experiencing price increases ahead of Christmas
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Families are beginning to head out to tree farms to pick their trees for Christmas. A Laingsburg Christmas tree farm said they have been extremely busy this year. Starting the week before Thanksgiving. Many businesses have experienced an increase in their prices and tree farms are...
WILX-TV
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Lansing?
Gasoline evaporates rather quickly. Even faster when it is flowing, like in a pump. If that line of pumps didn't have excellent airflow around them you would at-minimum smell like gasoline when you got back into your car. Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Lansing?
Michigan Truck Drivers: Stop Doing This Before You Kill Someone
We all have our preferences when it comes to the size of what we want to drive. I'm a fan of a small car, but being originally from a southern state, I've driven and ridden shotgun in more than my fair share of trucks and SUVs. Recently while driving through...
WILX-TV
Fowlerville cruises past Lansing Everett for first win of season
FOWLERVILLLE, Mich. (WILX) - Heading into Friday, both Fowlerville and Lansing Everett were searching for its first wins of the year. The Gladiators had no problem doing that, using an early 16-0 run to breeze past the Vikings 56-14. Now at 1-1, Fowlerville will travel to Stockbridge on Dec. 6.
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: 16 new fire recruits were honored during a graduation ceremony
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Community College Fire Academy held a graduation ceremony for the 75th academy students. 16 new fire recruits were honored during the ceremony including three women and three veterans. There were more than 150 people celebrating their accomplishments as they embark on their careers in lifesaving.
WILX-TV
Portland St. Patrick falls to Catholic counterpart G.R. West Catholic
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks lost only one game all season last year, and that was in the playoffs to end their season. Now, their first loss comes only two games in. The Grand Rapids West Catholic Falcons beat them 68-26 to hand them their first...
WILX-TV
Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again. The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.
