GV Wire

Fresno’s New City Attorney Wants More Transparency in Dealings

Andrew Janz starts as Fresno City Attorney Monday. He wants more transparency from the city, while shedding his political past. Janz resigned his position as deputy district attorney with the Fresno County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday. His role was prosecuting felony criminal cases. Now, answering to the City...
GV Wire

Fresno Moving Forward on Seeking PG&E Alternative

If you thought Fresno City Hall no longer was interested in replacing PG&E as the utility provider for local residents and businesses, guess again. Two councilmembers, Tyler Maxwell and Garry Bredefeld, who joined Mayor Jerry Dyer last month in leading the charge to investigate securing an alternative to the energy giant, both say the effort continues. The three cited PG&E’s high rates and insufferable delays in supplying power to new developments as reasons to look elsewhere.
GV Wire

City Teams With School Leaders to Slash Bus Fares for Students

Led by mass transit advocate Tyler Maxwell, the Fresno City Council is expected to lower bus fares for students on Thursday. Under the proposal, any student with a valid student photo ID would be eligible for a new student fare of 75 cents per ride, with an option for a $22 monthly pass, effective Jan. 1.
GV Wire

Deputies, Officers Fatally Shoot Suspected Truck Thief in Tulare

TULARE — An armed man suspected of stealing a white Chevrolet pickup truck from a Tulare business in the 1200 block of South O Street was fatally shot early Thursday morning by police officers and sheriff’s deputies after he failed to follow officials’ commands, authorities said. The...
GV Wire

There’s Something for Everyone on This Local Holiday Events Calendar

GV Wire’s Holiday Events Calendar will help get you organized to enjoy this special time of the year with family and friends. While walk nights at Christmas Tree Lane have been canceled for the third year in a row, participants can still enjoy a 2-mile drive from Shields to Shaw avenues now through Christmas Night.
GV Wire

Rain, Followed by More Rain for Valley. (Yes, It’s December.)

If you haven’t already unearthed your galoshes from your closet, now would be a good time. The National Weather Service is predicting that more intense rain will fall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday night, on top of the more-gentle rain that started falling earlier today. Meteorologist Andy...
