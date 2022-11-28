Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Fresno’s New City Attorney Wants More Transparency in Dealings
Andrew Janz starts as Fresno City Attorney Monday. He wants more transparency from the city, while shedding his political past. Janz resigned his position as deputy district attorney with the Fresno County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday. His role was prosecuting felony criminal cases. Now, answering to the City...
GV Wire
Fresno Moving Forward on Seeking PG&E Alternative
If you thought Fresno City Hall no longer was interested in replacing PG&E as the utility provider for local residents and businesses, guess again. Two councilmembers, Tyler Maxwell and Garry Bredefeld, who joined Mayor Jerry Dyer last month in leading the charge to investigate securing an alternative to the energy giant, both say the effort continues. The three cited PG&E’s high rates and insufferable delays in supplying power to new developments as reasons to look elsewhere.
GV Wire
City Teams With School Leaders to Slash Bus Fares for Students
Led by mass transit advocate Tyler Maxwell, the Fresno City Council is expected to lower bus fares for students on Thursday. Under the proposal, any student with a valid student photo ID would be eligible for a new student fare of 75 cents per ride, with an option for a $22 monthly pass, effective Jan. 1.
GV Wire
Brother Vows to Keep Fighting for Justice for Late Fresno State Professor
Fresno State Professor A. Sameh El Kharbawy, a prolific scholar who lectured throughout the world, was 53 years old when he died of a heart attack in his Fresno home in December 2021. But his siblings back in Egypt would not learn of his passing for nearly 10 months. During...
GV Wire
Deputies, Officers Fatally Shoot Suspected Truck Thief in Tulare
TULARE — An armed man suspected of stealing a white Chevrolet pickup truck from a Tulare business in the 1200 block of South O Street was fatally shot early Thursday morning by police officers and sheriff’s deputies after he failed to follow officials’ commands, authorities said. The...
GV Wire
Ambulances, Hospitals for Real Medical Emergencies Only, Fresno Officials Say
Don’t visit a hospital emergency room or call for an ambulance unless you have a real medical emergency. That was the word Thursday from Fresno County public health officials. However, if someone is showing any of the signs below, they should call 911 or visit the nearest hospital immediately:
GV Wire
There’s Something for Everyone on This Local Holiday Events Calendar
GV Wire’s Holiday Events Calendar will help get you organized to enjoy this special time of the year with family and friends. While walk nights at Christmas Tree Lane have been canceled for the third year in a row, participants can still enjoy a 2-mile drive from Shields to Shaw avenues now through Christmas Night.
GV Wire
Fresno Truck Center Donates $2 Million to Valley Children’s Cancer Survivors Effort
A $2 million donation from the Fresno Truck Center will give Valley Children’s cancer survivors a leg up on remaining cancer-free. The donation provides the Childhood Cancer Survivorship Program Endowment with long-term funding to help improve the quality of care. In recognition of the gift, which was announced Thursday,...
GV Wire
Rain, Followed by More Rain for Valley. (Yes, It’s December.)
If you haven’t already unearthed your galoshes from your closet, now would be a good time. The National Weather Service is predicting that more intense rain will fall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday night, on top of the more-gentle rain that started falling earlier today. Meteorologist Andy...
