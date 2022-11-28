ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbcsportsedge.com

Is Zonovan Knight a worthwhile waiver pickup for these last six weeks?

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers taking on Colts on MNF

Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they ball...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nbcsportsedge.com

Cowboys and Colts Clash on Sunday Night

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: McCarthy switching things up for Winter, Parsons ranked above all peers

December means added stress and lots of extra hustle and bustle… unless you’re a Dallas Cowboy. We’ll go inside Coach McCarthy’s famed “winter schedule” to learn the thinking behind players practicing less, right when the football means the most. We’ll also find out what Dan Quinn thinks about facing his old quarterback now that they’re both with new teams. And we’ll get into what the Cowboys offense is doing to cut down on false start penalties.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Cowboys' Elliott, Eagles' Brown among best bets to score

Here are six oft-scoring reasons to celebrate in Week 13. These are the best bets to score in the NFL this week. Only Jamaal Williams has rushed for more TDs (13) than Chubb (12) this season, but Williams isn’t playing the Texans this week as Chubb is. Houston is our best matchup for opposing RBs in Week 13, and Chubb’s -275 odds to score are indicative of the favorable situation. Deshaun Watson’s return to the field only enhances Chubb’s chances to get into the end zone.
nbcsportsedge.com

Dynasty Watch: Week 13 Prospect Review

Editor's Note: It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Week...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball lineup decision: Week 7 start/sits at every position from guard to center

The NBA took a day off for Thanksgiving last week, but the league has a loaded schedule this week with all but one team playing at least three games. This scheduling parity should allow fantasy managers to play most of their best players in Week 7, but there are still a few situations to consider when making lineup decisions, including a growing list of injuries from around the league.
UTAH STATE

