'Devastating' to 'Awesome': Could Tyron Smith Return to Play in Cowboys vs. Texans?
"It's awesome. His injury, in general, was devastating for us.'' - Terence Steele on the Cowboys comeback of Tyron Smith.
Bengals Add Two Players to Practice Squad, Including Speedy Wide Receiver
Cincinnati had two open spots on their practice squad before the additions
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 13
It can be agreed that Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season was a bit of a weird one – low-scoring games, underdogs ruining playoff hopes, and your fantasy football team struggling. But have no fear, you can help right the ship with your Week 13 waiver wire pickups.
Augusta Free Press
Steelers blow early lead, then rally to defeat Colts, 24-17, on Monday Night Football
After blowing a comfortable early lead, Pittsburgh rallied against Indianapolis in the fourth quarter and held on late for a 24-17 Monday-night win on the road. The Steelers (4-7) let a 13-point halftime lead slip away, as the Colts (4-7-1) went ahead 17-16 on a Michael Pittman Jr. touchdown catch with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman want to change 1 thing about the NFL playoff picture
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman want to change one thing about the NFL playoff picture, though it’s not what you would expect. During the second quarter of the Week 12 “Monday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN shared a graphic regarding the AFC playoff picture.
nbcsportsedge.com
Is Zonovan Knight a worthwhile waiver pickup for these last six weeks?
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers taking on Colts on MNF
Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they ball...
nbcsportsedge.com
Cowboys and Colts Clash on Sunday Night
Cowboys News: McCarthy switching things up for Winter, Parsons ranked above all peers
December means added stress and lots of extra hustle and bustle… unless you’re a Dallas Cowboy. We’ll go inside Coach McCarthy’s famed “winter schedule” to learn the thinking behind players practicing less, right when the football means the most. We’ll also find out what Dan Quinn thinks about facing his old quarterback now that they’re both with new teams. And we’ll get into what the Cowboys offense is doing to cut down on false start penalties.
Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 13: Two New Faces Make List Following Win Over Titans
Cincinnati is 7-4 following their win in Tennessee
FOX Sports
Cowboys' Elliott, Eagles' Brown among best bets to score
Here are six oft-scoring reasons to celebrate in Week 13. These are the best bets to score in the NFL this week. Only Jamaal Williams has rushed for more TDs (13) than Chubb (12) this season, but Williams isn’t playing the Texans this week as Chubb is. Houston is our best matchup for opposing RBs in Week 13, and Chubb’s -275 odds to score are indicative of the favorable situation. Deshaun Watson’s return to the field only enhances Chubb’s chances to get into the end zone.
Titans film study: The 'best' cornerback from Week 12
The Tennessee Titans lost to the Cincinnati Bengals for a third straight time since 2020 on Sunday, and the aftermath was understandably morose. However, one Mike Vrabel quote hidden under the yuck stood out as a major spot of optimism. It is no secret that the Titans’ top two corners,...
nbcsportsedge.com
Dynasty Watch: Week 13 Prospect Review
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball lineup decision: Week 7 start/sits at every position from guard to center
The NBA took a day off for Thanksgiving last week, but the league has a loaded schedule this week with all but one team playing at least three games. This scheduling parity should allow fantasy managers to play most of their best players in Week 7, but there are still a few situations to consider when making lineup decisions, including a growing list of injuries from around the league.
Titans power rankings round-up going into Week 13
The Tennessee Titans dropped their Week 12 contest to the Cincinnati Bengals, which has them moving backwards in NFL power rankings going into Week 13. We start with USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, who has the Titans moving back one spot to No. 11. Here’s what he had to say about Tennessee:
2022 NFL Playoff Picture and Scenarios: The 14 Teams Projected to Make the Postseason
Just six weeks remain in the NFL season before 32 teams are quickly dwindled down to 14. And in a whacky year where double-digit teams are in the 4-win neighborhood, there are few teams that are truly out of it entering Week 13. But which teams are currently projected to...
Watch: Tee Higgins Mic'd Up For Bengals' Win Over Titans
Cincinnati is 7-4 on the season
NFL Week Twelve: Gamecocks In The League
Another exciting week for South Carolina on the college field parlayed itself into results at the professional level.
Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 13: Jones, Burks
Zay Jones and Treylon Burks headline a good week to add wide receiver help off the waiver wire.
