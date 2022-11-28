ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

New luxury detached homes available for rent in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX — A west Phoenix neighborhood is the home for a new community of single-family detached rental units. Sanctuary on 51st offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with fully fenced backyards or patios in Laveen. The complex, located at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road, features open-concept floor plans with...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Developers break ground on 113-acre industrial park in Mesa

PHOENIX — Developers have broken ground on a 113-acre industrial park in Mesa that will be home to more than 1.6 million square feet of space across 10 buildings. The Eastmark Center of Industry will be located at Signal Butte and Elliot roads and be part of the Elliot Road Technology Corridor.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Omnia on Thomas sells for $65M with improvements planned

Avanti Residential has partnered with FCP in the acquisition of Omnia on Thomas, a 382-unit apartment community in Phoenix, for $65 million. Recognized for its chic and colorful exterior with a coveted American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Adaptive Use Award, the project will receive a fresh capital infusion of approximately $12,000 per unit, largely in interior apartment upgrades.
PHOENIX, AZ
matadornetwork.com

This Stunning Hotel Couples Luxury With Community at the Base of Scottsdale’s Camelback Mountain

Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale has been turning heads and attracting families, couples, and wealthy starlets from Hollywood to Scottsdale, Arizona, since 1959. Lying at the base of majestic Camelback Mountain and Mummy Mountain in an upscale area known as Paradise Valley, Mountain Shadows fittingly got its name from the shadows that sweep across its exterior as the sun sets across the changing landscape.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbex.com

Activity Advancing for Buckeye Commons Projects

The Buckeye Commons retail master plan near I-10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye continues to progress. Costco Wholesale Corporation recently paid master site owner Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. $5.7M for the 22-acre site of its new 161KSF store in the development. Costco will serve as an anchor site for Buckeye...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

‘Screws and Sparkles’ in Buckeye is the work of a family with a dream

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shop owner Sophia Martinez had a dream to open a shop where stay-at-home moms and local creatives could build their home-based businesses and pursue their dreams. With her husband Arcenio’s support and encouragement, they opened the doors to a tiny shop on Main Street in Buckeye named Screws and Sparkles. The original space was just 600 square feet. Just a few years later, the business just moved into an old grocery store at 9,000 square feet that had sat empty in Downtown Buckeye for 30 years.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Surprise Squad gives the gift of free gas in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the holidays right around the corner, everyone would rather spend their money on gifts for loved ones instead of having to fill up their gas tanks. That’s why Arizona’s family reporter Ian Schwartz and the Surprise Squad decided to go to the Fry’s Fuel Center at 43rd Avenue and McDowell and pay for their gas!
PHOENIX, AZ
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)

The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Find Pierogi, Pastries, and a Taste of Poland at This Metro Phoenix Market

Polish immigrant Mariusz Kurowski founded a successful business in the 1990s in Chicago selling a wide selection of Polish sausages and groceries. When he sold his share, he and his wife Agnieszka, and their adult sons, Michael and Matthew, ventured to Arizona for the sunshine and warm weather. But like...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location

A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Caliber brings Expansive Workspace to Downtown Mesa

Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager and Opportunity Zone investor, and flexible workspace leader Expansive today announced the opening of Expansive Mesa at Newberry Station at 114 West Main in Mesa, AZ. Opened in partnership, this 20,000 square foot workspace is poised to play a key role at the heart of Mesa’s burgeoning Innovation District. Featuring private offices, co-working, event space, and on-demand workspace including conference rooms and day offices, it is adjacent to the ASU at Mesa City Center campus.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cell phone company says Chandler woman owes over $900

Barb White and her husband Steve were shocked when they tried to log into their Chase bank accounts and discovered the bank had frozen all three of their accounts. Giving Tuesday safety: What to know before making a donation. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:48 AM MST. |. Giving Tuesday...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy