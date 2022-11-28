ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The War on Drugs revives 'Drugcember' holiday concerts to benefit Philly schools

A hometown band will return to the city later this month for a series of shows benefitting Philly's public schools. The War on Drugs will revive "A Drugcember to Remember," from Dec. 19 to 21 at Johnny Brenda's in Fishtown. Proceeds will directly benefit a nonprofit fund that raises money and coordinates investments to the School District of Philadelphia.
Philly D.A. Larry Krasner files legal petition against 'unlawful' impeachment

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a legal petition against the Senate's vote to move forward on the decision to impeach him by the General Assembly. Krasner's petition states that the choice to impeach the Philadelphia prosecutor is unlawful. If the proceedings continue, it would have "grave implications for the exercise of power by the legislature to target political dissenters," he stated.
Trans woman fatally shot at home in Germantown on Thanksgiving, D.A. says

A transgender woman was fatally shot inside a Germantown apartment just after midnight on Thanksgiving Day, the District Attorney's Office said on Thursday. Shahere "Diamond" Jackson-McDonald, 27, was shot multiple times and left face down on the kitchen floor of her mother's apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street, near Morris Street, in the early morning hours of Nov. 24. She was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m., and investigators found no obvious signs of forced entry.
