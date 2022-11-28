Read full article on original website
247Sports
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett gears up for yet another big game
Prior to this season, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had already cemented his legacy by going from a lowly walk-on to a national championship quarterback. Bennett proved this season he wasn’t done adding to his list of accomplishments, and on Saturday, he’ll lead the Bulldogs into battle with another one on the line.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
dawgnation.com
Brian Kelly sizes up Georgia offense: ‘lethal’ tight ends, confident Stetson Bennett
ATHENS — It’s fair to say the Georgia football offense has sputtered of late, with quarterback Stetson Bennett not playing his best football of the season. But when LSU coach Brian Kelly looks at the Bulldogs’ offense, he sees the best in them, starting with the Bulldogs’ dynamic duo of tight ends.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
Bulldog football jerseys get new life thanks to downtown business
It might be difficult to see on television or while attending a game in Sanford Stadium, but if you were to examine the University of Georgia’s football jerseys closely, you would see tokens from past games in the form of darned tears or re-stitched seams. These repairs tell the...
Albany Herald
Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as next head coach
Auburn hired Liberty's Hugh Freeze to become the program's next football coach Monday. ESPN reported that Freeze signed a six-year deal with an average annual value of $6.5 million.
No. 1 Georgia motivated to end SEC championship game drought
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s recent frustrations in the Southeastern Conference championship game are providing extra motivation for the Bulldogs to remain focused this week. Saturday’s matchup against No. 11 LSU in Atlanta will be No. 1 Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017, when they beat Auburn 28-7. Georgia is the defending national champion, but most players are still looking for their first conference championship. The players say that’s more than enough reason to avoid the temptation to look ahead to the four-team College Football Playoff.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Things To Do, Eat, and See on a Weekend Trip To Athens, Georgia
Athens is brimming with Bulldog pride. Home to University of Georgia’s Dawgs, the city is a mix of cool college kid energy and nostalgia. As you walk around the city, you will see that there a few sides to this historic town. From quirky signs extolling “sweatah weathah,” to a lively dive bar scene, to art, to plenty of live music (and music walking tours), the pulse in Athens is lively.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Alumni — Then and Now: Emma Lloyd, Class of 2009
Emma Lloyd says coming back to Buford in 2020 after 11 years away from the city where she had lived from the age of 11 until she graduated from Buford High School in 2009 just made sense. “It made so much sense to move back to Buford when my husband...
Popular Stone Mountain Park holiday attraction ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled
Stone Mountain Park’s annual ‘Snow Mountain’ attraction has been canceled for the 2022-2023 season, according to the park’s website. Officials with the popular tourist attraction did not offer any details for the cancellation. WSB has reached out to the park for a statement, but has not yet heard back.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.3M Refinancing for Brookside Commerce in Georgia
COMMERCE, Ga. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $8.3 million loan for the refinancing of Brookside Commerce, an assisted living facility in Commerce, approximately 70 miles northwest of Atlanta. The 62-bed community includes 12 independent living units. It is 3.5 miles from Northridge Medical Center,...
Snow Much Fun! 7 Snow Tubing Spots That Aren’t Too Far
Grab your hats, gloves, and boots. It’s time to go snow tubing. When you think about snow, Atlanta usually isn’t the first place that comes to mind. But we’d all love a little fun in the snow this winter. Whizzing down a snow-covered hill on a bouncy snow tube (or even on skis) makes for some incredible cold-weather memories. So get ready to bundle up in your best winter gear and head to the most fantastic snow tubing spots in the Southeast. The best part? You won’t have to drive too far to find all the snow tubing excitement your kids can handle.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
Stone Mountain Park’s ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled for third year in a row
Stone Mountain Park’s "Snow Mountain" event has been canceled for the 2022 through 2023 holiday season.
Monroe Local News
Proposed changes to SR 316 and SR 211 in Barrow County open for comment
BARROW COUNTY, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) requests public comment for proposed design changes on the State Route (SR) 316 at SR 211/Bethlehem Road (PI No. 0010352) and SR 316 at Barber Creek Road (PI No. 0013910) projects in Barrow County. Georgia DOT posted updated...
accesswdun.com
Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance
The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman killed, husband injured in Buford during domestic dispute
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was shot and killed and her husband was shot and injured on Sunday morning. According to Buford officials, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 2605 Ivy Stone Trail around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 44-year-old Desiree Ann Jean Marin and her husband, 44-year-old Michael Jason Marin, each suffering from gunshot wounds.
Gwinnett Code Enforcement to host Thursday community forum
County departments and organizations will present on safety, livability and health.
DJJ counselor arrested in Gainesville
John Wilkins Jr worked as a counselor with the state Juvenile Justice Department in Gainesville: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. From WSB TV…. A former counselor with...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: 1 eastbound lane of Hwy 78 blocked due to crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 28, 2022) – At 4:45 p.m. Monday, Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that crews were on the scene of a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Youth-Monroe Road. “One lane eastbound is blocked. Units are checking on injuries,” League said.
