ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett gears up for yet another big game

Prior to this season, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had already cemented his legacy by going from a lowly walk-on to a national championship quarterback. Bennett proved this season he wasn’t done adding to his list of accomplishments, and on Saturday, he’ll lead the Bulldogs into battle with another one on the line.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship

Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
ATHENS, GA
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as next head coach

Auburn hired Liberty's Hugh Freeze to become the program's next football coach Monday. ESPN reported that Freeze signed a six-year deal with an average annual value of $6.5 million.
AUBURN, GA
The Associated Press

No. 1 Georgia motivated to end SEC championship game drought

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s recent frustrations in the Southeastern Conference championship game are providing extra motivation for the Bulldogs to remain focused this week. Saturday’s matchup against No. 11 LSU in Atlanta will be No. 1 Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017, when they beat Auburn 28-7. Georgia is the defending national champion, but most players are still looking for their first conference championship. The players say that’s more than enough reason to avoid the temptation to look ahead to the four-team College Football Playoff.
ATHENS, GA
matadornetwork.com

The Best Things To Do, Eat, and See on a Weekend Trip To Athens, Georgia

Athens is brimming with Bulldog pride. Home to University of Georgia’s Dawgs, the city is a mix of cool college kid energy and nostalgia. As you walk around the city, you will see that there a few sides to this historic town. From quirky signs extolling “sweatah weathah,” to a lively dive bar scene, to art, to plenty of live music (and music walking tours), the pulse in Athens is lively.
ATHENS, GA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.3M Refinancing for Brookside Commerce in Georgia

COMMERCE, Ga. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $8.3 million loan for the refinancing of Brookside Commerce, an assisted living facility in Commerce, approximately 70 miles northwest of Atlanta. The 62-bed community includes 12 independent living units. It is 3.5 miles from Northridge Medical Center,...
COMMERCE, GA
Tinybeans Atlanta

Snow Much Fun! 7 Snow Tubing Spots That Aren’t Too Far

Grab your hats, gloves, and boots. It’s time to go snow tubing. When you think about snow, Atlanta usually isn’t the first place that comes to mind. But we’d all love a little fun in the snow this winter. Whizzing down a snow-covered hill on a bouncy snow tube (or even on skis) makes for some incredible cold-weather memories. So get ready to bundle up in your best winter gear and head to the most fantastic snow tubing spots in the Southeast. The best part? You won’t have to drive too far to find all the snow tubing excitement your kids can handle.
ATLANTA, GA
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman killed, husband injured in Buford during domestic dispute

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was shot and killed and her husband was shot and injured on Sunday morning. According to Buford officials, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 2605 Ivy Stone Trail around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 44-year-old Desiree Ann Jean Marin and her husband, 44-year-old Michael Jason Marin, each suffering from gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
WGAU

DJJ counselor arrested in Gainesville

John Wilkins Jr worked as a counselor with the state Juvenile Justice Department in Gainesville: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. From WSB TV…. A former counselor with...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: 1 eastbound lane of Hwy 78 blocked due to crash

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 28, 2022) – At 4:45 p.m. Monday, Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that crews were on the scene of a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Youth-Monroe Road. “One lane eastbound is blocked. Units are checking on injuries,” League said.
WALTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy