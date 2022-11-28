I understand that you can’t stop progress, but the traffic problem is getting out of control. We live on SW 66th Street and the traffic is definitely out of control. Just trying to make a left turn out of our driveway between 7:30 am to 8:30 a.m. is impossible. SW 66th Street backs up to the I-75 overpass. And you no longer need an alarm clock because the volume of big trucks engine braking, along with the sounds of other cars, automatically wakes you up. Also, coming back down SW 27th Avenue at 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. is no better. Both of those roads need to be at least four lanes. It’s out of control and they still keep on building. I’m fed up with SW 66th Street.

OCALA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO