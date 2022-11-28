Read full article on original website
naturecoaster.com
Homosassa Inshore Fishing Report with Captain Toney: Lots of Opportunity for Fish
The trout have moved just a little further up the major creeks on the Big Bend. It’s on par, just like every other year, that they will stage where the bait is and move in and out with warm or cold days. My best bait has been a MirrOlure LiL John in watermelon red flake. The deep stretches in the creek mouths are the best places to work the jig slow and low.
ocala-news.com
Sandhill Cranes At Juliet Falls Golf Club In Dunnellon
These two sandhill cranes were enjoying the afternoon sun on the number nine green at Juliet Falls Golf Club in Dunnellon. Thanks to Ann Snowden for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Citrus County Chronicle
St. Johns Martini Bar debuts Thursday in Crystal River
Three years ago, Chase Palmes transformed a 100-year-old building on historic Citrus Avenue in downtown Crystal River and opened his popular St. Johns Tavern. Not content with that, Palmes decided to renovate and restore the old building next to the tavern to create two more gems in the downtown crown: the new upscale St. Johns Martini Bar and The Vault, a 72-seat leasing venue for folks to hold such things as birthday parties, meetings and wedding receptions.
Citrus County Chronicle
Old Homosassa feeling the Christmas spirit
Need good Claus to get in the Christmas spirit? There will be plenty on hand in Old Homosassa beginning this weekend. Don some festive attire, grab a paddleboard or kayak and join in on the inaugural Santa Paddle planned for Sunday, Dec. 4, off the beach at Crump’s Landing. Meet at 1:30 p.m. to be ready for a 2 p.m. launch.
usf.edu
Pasco County wants residents' feedback on a proposed 37-mile trail that cuts across the county
The Orange Belt Trail would run from the Trinity area in the south, north toward the Trilby region near Hernando County. Pasco County is proposing a new, multi-purpose trail nearly 40 miles long that would stretch from the southern to northeast end of the county. The Orange Belt Trail would...
For its 10th anniversary, the Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival is going 'sweet and spicy'
There'll be live wrestling, too.
Citrus County Chronicle
Take a trip back to the 'Nifty Fifties' with young folks
Ready for a little toe-tapping rhythm and teenagers with duck tails and poodle skirts dancing to rock and roll music? If so, the Art Center Theatre has just the prescription. Next weekend, Dec. 9, 10 and 11, the Youth Theater program of the Art Center Theatre of Citrus County will present the “Nifty Fifties, a musical comedy with lots of music and dancing and laughs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River to light up the night in holiday spirit Friday; new parade route offers better viewing
Though there might not be joining hands and singing “dah who doris, welcome Christmas, Christmas Day,” the Crystal River Christmas Tree Lighting Festival promises to be a night of cheer and celebration as the town tree is lit with vendors galore and even a visit from the jolly, red-suited man himself, Santa.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l County population up dramatically
‘Growth is coming,” everyone says. “We have to plan for it.”. Well, that’s half-right. We do have to plan for the future, but in fact growth isn’t “coming” – it’s already here. Citrus County’s population has jumped some 13 percent over the past 10 years, and there are no signs of slowing.
floridapolitics.com
Happy holidays? Florida school district walks back decision to nix Hanukkah presentation
A spokesperson for the district said officials a ‘trying to be careful’ in light of the new Parents’ Bill of Rights. Pasco County Schools says it has reversed its decision to deny a mother’s request to give a Hanukkah presentation to her son’s fifth grade class after reporters contacted the district for an explanation.
City of Ocala and developer of Lake Louise doing a land swap
On Nov. 15 the city of Ocala approved a land swap between the city and Lake Louise, LLC, owned by Developer John Rudnianyin, of approximately .77 acres on the consent agenda. The reason for the land swap was not discussed. However, the contract between the parties indicated that the city and developer “agreed that the value and usability of both the Lake Louise Parcel and the City Parcel would be enhanced by adding to the City Parcel a portion of the Lake Louise Parcel and adding to the real property owned by Lake Louise to the west of the City Parcel a portion of the City Parcel.”
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville announces new director of Parks and Recreation
BROOKSVILLE — On Nov. 3, David L. Howard Jr. joined the city’s team as its new Parks & Recreation director. He comes with years of experience with Florida municipal government from both Panama City and Lynn Haven. He has worked in leadership positions in various departments including Sports and Athletics, Parks and Recreation, and Underground Utilities while holding the titles of supervisor, director, and assistant superintendent.
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Found Potbelly Pig, Hudson
On Nov. 26, around 6 p.m., PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a gray and black female potbelly pig, near the intersection of Dayton Dr. and Peoria Ave. in Hudson. If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-040950.
suncoastnews.com
Holiday season has arrived in west Pasco
It’s that time again! For more than 40 years, the Holiday Rotary Club has been dazzling residents and visitors with the spectacular display of lights, floats, marching units and more that comprise the annual Holiday Street Parade of New Port Richey. This year’s event will be on Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown New Port Richey.
Cedar Key News
WGP 2022 YANKEETOWN, INGLIS HISTORY
Topic: Larry Cohan and the history of Inglis and Yankeetown. Larry will present a 20th century look back in time with pictures and narrative. For more information contact: Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Citrus County Chronicle
Growing up in the oldest remaining house In Citrus County
What was it like growing up in the late 1930s and ’40s in what is now considered to be the oldest remaining residency in Citrus County?. That house, the Historic Duval-Metz House, will be open for touring during Floral City Heritage Days, Friday. Dec. 2, from 5-8:30 p.m. and again Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4-7 p.m. After the tour, take a memory home.
hernandosun.com
City council approves first reading of Southern Hills rezoning plan
The Brooksville City Council (BCC) unanimously approved the first reading of a plan to rezone a parcel of land near the Southern Hills and Cascade communities. The plan was previously presented for its first reading to the Council during its Nov. 7 meeting, but the panel postponed deciding the rezoning until residents of the Southern Hills community could meet with the developer and his representatives to air their concerns about the proposed project.
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
ocala-news.com
Utility lines damaged by fallen tree in northwest Ocala
Ocala Electric Utility crews responded to northwest Ocala on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of utility lines in the area that were impacted by a fallen tree. Upon arrival, crew members assessed the damage caused by the tree and immediately began work to restore power. In a social media post, OEU shared several photos of the fallen tree and downed utility lines.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says traffic on SW 66th Street is ‘out of control’
I understand that you can’t stop progress, but the traffic problem is getting out of control. We live on SW 66th Street and the traffic is definitely out of control. Just trying to make a left turn out of our driveway between 7:30 am to 8:30 a.m. is impossible. SW 66th Street backs up to the I-75 overpass. And you no longer need an alarm clock because the volume of big trucks engine braking, along with the sounds of other cars, automatically wakes you up. Also, coming back down SW 27th Avenue at 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. is no better. Both of those roads need to be at least four lanes. It’s out of control and they still keep on building. I’m fed up with SW 66th Street.
