$500 reward offered for goat missing from Gillies Creek Park in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A $500 reward is now being offered in the case of a goat named Mary that went missing in Richmond last week .
Mary was reported missing by Gillies Creek Park staff via “The Goats of Gillies Creek Park” Instagram page on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to the post , Mary was taken by a group of men in a lifted white — or silver — pickup truck in Gillies Creek Park on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
"We believe she was last seen in the Sandston area at this time," staff said Monday, almost a week after Mary went missing.
Staff announced there is now a $500 reward offered for any information leading to an arrest in Mary's case.
