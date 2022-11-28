Read full article on original website
Coleman III, Marble Power Aggies Past Ponies, 83-64
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s big man tandem of Henry Coleman III and Julius Marble powered the Aggies to a 83-64 win over the SMU Mustangs in front of a crowd of 6,956 on Wednesday at Reed Arena. For the second straight game, the Aggies led from...
City of Bryan Update on WTAW
Mitchell Isbell and Jamie Cox visit with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about opening the Legends Event Center, the state-of-the-art facility, how to access the facility, and more during their appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker....
Blinn College Administrators Share Legislative Priorities With The Board Of Trustees
Blinn College trustees received an update during their November meeting about priorities when the legislature returns in January. Executive vice chancellor Leighton Schubert says there may be a change in distributing state funding, which accounts for one-fourth of Blinn’s income. The change may be the result of a possible recommendation from the Texas commission on community college finance.
Preview Of Sunday’s Return Of The Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade
After a two year hiatus, the 92nd Bryan/College Station Christmas parade will be held Sunday afternoon. Longtime committee member Penny Zent says there are 81 entries for this year’s parade, which has the theme of “Christmas Jubilee”. Another parade tradition is Santa, and Santa’s helpers collecting children’s...
Bryan ISD Launches New Website And App
Bryan ISD launched a new website and app. There was a preview during the November 14, 2022 BISD school board meeting. Assistant communications director Matt Kennedy said visitors will be greeted on the home page with a video that takes up much of the home page that begins with lots of smiling children.
Preview Of The B/CS Salvation Army’s Annual Mayor’s Red Kettle Ringoff
Saturday, December 3, is the Salvation Army’s annual mayors red kettle ringoff. It will be the first participation in the friendly competition by the newly elected mayors. College Station mayor John Nichols brought up his participation during the November 21st city council meeting and his November 30th visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.
Early Voting Finishes In Bryan Council Runoff Election
The early voting period in the upcoming Bryan city council runoff election, which ended Saturday, generated almost five percent of the registered voters in the west Bryan district. Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock says turnout was 424 of around 8,600 registered voters in the Bryan council’s single member district...
Bryan Man Convicted Of Capital Murder By A Leon County Jury
A Bryan man has been found guilty of a capital murder in Leon County. 32 year old Marcus Joshua was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the December 2020 murder of Lloyd Anderson of Normangee. According to the Leon County district attorney’s Facebook page, five other conspirators have...
Second Man Admits To A June 2019 Armed Robbery Inside A College Station Apartment
The second of four men indicted on charges of an armed robbery in a College Station apartment three and a half years ago has admitted to his participation. 21 year old Matthew Simon of Beaumont was sentenced to five years as part of a plea agreement that was filed this week in Brazos County district court.
Bryan Police Report A 19 Year Old Homicide Victim Died Of A Gunshot Wound
Bryan police announce a homicide victim who was found on Wednesday died of a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 19 year old David Lopez of Bryan. Lopez was found by someone who knew him, inside a home in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue. BPD continues its investigation.
College Station Police Arrests In Cases Where A Retail Store Manager Gets Pepper Sprayed By A Customer And A Hit And Run Where A Bicyclist Was Injured
A manager at the College Station Best Buy store tells police that he was pepper sprayed by an upset customer following an argument about a pickup order. College Station police tracked down the customer in part by getting information from her Best Buy rewards account. According to the CSPD arrest report, the customer said that she dropped the pepper spray outside the store, and when she picked up the cannister she was scared by the manager being behind her, so she sprayed him in the face. The investigating officer believed that the customer was attempting to rationalize her actions. That is after the officer watched store video that showed the manager stayed inside while the customer exited, then returned, sprayed the manager, then left again and drove away. The manager was treated by College Station firefighter E-M-T’s. 20 year old Raven Carter of College Station was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. Carter is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.
