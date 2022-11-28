Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersMiami Beach, FL
Two brothers are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
What Florida City Has the Highest Credit Scores? Why Does Florida Lag Behind Other States?L. CaneFlorida State
5 Steakhouses In Miami Beach You Would Love To VisitWrld_FaymuzMiami Beach, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 12-year-old boy who went missing in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Christian Hernandez was last seen near the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court, at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Talitha Folkes was last seen in the area of the 7800 block of West McNab Road, at around 8 p.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Loved ones holding memorial for high school athlete fatally shot in North Miami-Dade; teen suspect remains in jail
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones have gathered at a park in North Miami-Dade to grieve a high school athlete who, police said, was shot and killed by another teen. Friday night’s candlelight memorial at Sierra Park has brought together family, friends and people in the community to remember Mekhi Stevenson.
WSVN-TV
Fire rescue extinguish 3 cars on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple cars were set on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade. It happened Saturday morning near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 41st Street. Fire Rescue confirmed three cars were on fire. Authorities have confirmed the flames have been put out. No one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
WSVN-TV
Driver killed after hitting Metrorail support beam in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed and his car destroyed by the impact of a violent wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 71st Street, at around 5:20 a.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
7News story about NW Miami-Dade cellphone store theft leads to man’s arrest
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News helped police detectives make a break in the case of a theft at a cellphone store in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police said they arrested 32-year-old Sergio Malagon in connection to the theft of three iPhones from the Boost Mobile Boost location at the Village Flea Market and Mall.
Man, woman hurt during shooting in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- Police were investigating a double shooting early Friday that left a man hurt and a woman critically injured at a home in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.Police were called to a home on SW 117th Avenue near 122nd Street shortly before 12:30 a.m.When they arrived the found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to Jackson South Medical Center, where the woman was listed in critical condition while the man was in stable condition.Investigators have not yet said if they know what led to the gunfire or if a suspect was being sought.The identities of the two people were pending.
WSVN-TV
Owner of Little Havana engineering firm shares video of fiery head-on crash involving van reported stolen
MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video provided by the owner of an engineering firm in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood captured the moment a police pursuit involving a van that, investigators said, was reported stolen came to a smashing stop. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Dr. Youssef Hachem, the owner of...
WSVN-TV
Video shows 3 ambushing jewelry vendor outside Pompano Beach store, taking off with backpack, luggage
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three masked men ambushed a jewelry vendor in front of a store in Pompano Beach in broad daylight and took off with valuables, a pricey heist that was caught on surveillance video. The security footage of Tuesday’s robbery captured the victim as he was about...
WSVN-TV
Police make arrest in 1980 cold case of woman murdered in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A murder case that went cold for more than 40 years in Miramar has heated back up as police make a break in the case. This is the oldest cold case in the City of Miramar, which goes back to January 1980. Every so often, detectives have revisited the case to see if there was any progress that could be made.
WSVN-TV
BSO investigate quadplex fire in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames caused massive damage to a building in Pompano Beach. On Friday morning, near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast First Street, a fire ignited in the area. Several firefighters responded to a quadplex that destroyed several of the units. According to some neighbors, three living...
WSVN-TV
Teen who confessed to Lauderdale Lakes carjacking faces judge
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy charged in a carjacking in Lauderdale Lakes appeared in juvenile court. Malachi Montgomery on Thursday morning faced a judge regarding the Nov. 5 incident. A judge ordered the teen be held in juvenile detention for 21 days. According to the Broward Sheriff’s...
WSVN-TV
Van crashes into sedan, building after attempting to evade police in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in Miami after a crash ended in Miami with a vehicle slamming into a building. The two-car crash happened at Northwest 27th Avenue, just north of Flagler Street, Thursday morning. “Everybody here, all the customers, everybody rushed over there,” said a...
Click10.com
2 arrested in connection with Miami-Dade school bus burglaries
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested on accusations that they broke into Miami-Dade County public school buses and stole more than $20,000 in electronic devices. Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday and are facing several charges, including burglary, grand theft, dealing in...
WSVN-TV
BSO end search for 33-year-old woman in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has ended its search for a 33-year-old woman missing in Tamarac. Laqunenil Iverson was located by police, Wednesday morning. She had been last seen on Saturday near the 8100 block of Northwest 74th Terrace. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
NBC Miami
Person Detained After Man Found Shot in Lauderhill: Police
A person has been detained after a man was found shot in Lauderhill Thursday morning, officials said. Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to the 5500 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. after receiving an anonymous call that someone was shooting "inside of a car." When officers...
WSVN-TV
Preschool teacher passes away in hospital following I-95 shooting, police still searching for gunman
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95 was pronounced dead at the hospital, Wednesday. According to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, which describes the details and circumstances of the shooting, the victim is said to be a young teacher and has passed away from her injuries.
WSVN-TV
Florida City woman arrested for pointing gun during road rage incident in Key Largo
KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida City woman has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a vehicle during a road rage incident and attempting to hide the weapon from police. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was traveling southbound on the 18-mile stretch of...
WSVN-TV
Teen accused in fatal shooting of South Florida high school athlete appears in court
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The teenager suspected of shooting and killing a South Florida high school athlete while playing with a gun faced a judge, as police released surveillance video showing the immediate aftermath of the incident. A hearing was held Thursday morning in juvenile court for Darrell Hobley,...
Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
Comments / 2