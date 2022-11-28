ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 2

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 12-year-old boy who went missing in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Christian Hernandez was last seen near the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court, at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman missing in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Talitha Folkes was last seen in the area of the 7800 block of West McNab Road, at around 8 p.m., Thursday.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire rescue extinguish 3 cars on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple cars were set on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade. It happened Saturday morning near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 41st Street. Fire Rescue confirmed three cars were on fire. Authorities have confirmed the flames have been put out. No one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man, woman hurt during shooting in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Police were investigating a double shooting early Friday that left a man hurt and a woman critically injured at a home in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.Police were called to a home on SW 117th Avenue near 122nd Street shortly before 12:30 a.m.When they arrived the found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to Jackson South Medical Center, where the woman was listed in critical condition while the man was in stable condition.Investigators have not yet said if they know what led to the gunfire or if a suspect was being sought.The identities of the two people were pending.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police make arrest in 1980 cold case of woman murdered in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A murder case that went cold for more than 40 years in Miramar has heated back up as police make a break in the case. This is the oldest cold case in the City of Miramar, which goes back to January 1980. Every so often, detectives have revisited the case to see if there was any progress that could be made.
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO investigate quadplex fire in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames caused massive damage to a building in Pompano Beach. On Friday morning, near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast First Street, a fire ignited in the area. Several firefighters responded to a quadplex that destroyed several of the units. According to some neighbors, three living...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen who confessed to Lauderdale Lakes carjacking faces judge

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy charged in a carjacking in Lauderdale Lakes appeared in juvenile court. Malachi Montgomery on Thursday morning faced a judge regarding the Nov. 5 incident. A judge ordered the teen be held in juvenile detention for 21 days. According to the Broward Sheriff’s...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Van crashes into sedan, building after attempting to evade police in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in Miami after a crash ended in Miami with a vehicle slamming into a building. The two-car crash happened at Northwest 27th Avenue, just north of Flagler Street, Thursday morning. “Everybody here, all the customers, everybody rushed over there,” said a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

2 arrested in connection with Miami-Dade school bus burglaries

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested on accusations that they broke into Miami-Dade County public school buses and stole more than $20,000 in electronic devices. Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday and are facing several charges, including burglary, grand theft, dealing in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO end search for 33-year-old woman in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has ended its search for a 33-year-old woman missing in Tamarac. Laqunenil Iverson was located by police, Wednesday morning. She had been last seen on Saturday near the 8100 block of Northwest 74th Terrace. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Person Detained After Man Found Shot in Lauderhill: Police

A person has been detained after a man was found shot in Lauderhill Thursday morning, officials said. Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to the 5500 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. after receiving an anonymous call that someone was shooting "inside of a car." When officers...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy