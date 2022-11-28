Takeaways from the 2022 Regular Season

As the Bulldogs prepare to run the post season gauntlet in hopes to earn their 2nd straight national title. We look at some things we learned from this team in the regular season.

The Georgia Bulldogs have once again completed a perfect regular season, finishing 12-0 for the 2nd straight year in a row and just the 2nd time in program history. With the regular season behind them and just 3 more games ahead. Here are our takeaways from the regular season.

The Defense has not Missed a beat

After losing 5 first rounders from a defense that only allowed 10.2 points per game, many predicted the Bulldogs defense to take a major step back heading into 2022. While this years edition of the "Junkyard Dawg" defense is allowing slightly more points per game and not sacking the quarterback near as much. They are still the No.1 scoring defense in the country, giving up just 12.4 points per game thus far. An accolade that very few could've predicted.

This team handles adversity very well

The Bulldogs have been tested numerous times this season. Whether it was a dog-fight against Missouri, a 2nd half surge by Florida, brutal weather conditions in Kentucky, or even a slow start in a rivalry game against Georgia Tech, or even just injuries. Georgia has found a way to win all of their games despite facing a handful of challenges throughout the season. This is a skill that will come in handy, as the competition will only get stiffer and the stakes get higher.

Stetson Bennett IV is more than capable of leading this team

If his performance in the 2021 season left any doubt that Bennett was more than capable of leading this team, his 2022 season has all but ended it for the reasonable. "The Mailman" has put together an incredible season under center completing 67% of his passes and throwing for over 3,000 yards and with at least 2 more games to play, Bennett could find himself rewriting more history books at the University of Georgia

Todd Monken's offense is clicking on all cylinders

With a shortened 2020 season and an interesting quarterback situation in 2021. Todd Monken's offenses just seemed like they had been missing a level of cohesiveness and consistency in years prior. Now, with a full offseason with the same quarterback and a full grasp of the system by his players. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has delivered the best offense of the Kirby Smart era to the Georgia Football program. The offense is currently averaging 442.8 yards per game and 38.6 points per game.

The only team that can beat Georgia, is Georgia

While it does sound cliche to say, it is almost impossible to name a single team that is more talented, well-coached, and as physical as Georgia. We have all seen what happens when Georgia is playing mistake-free football and is executing assignments properly, and it's not pretty for the opposition. That said, this football team has been privy to slow starts and turnover-worthy offense. Those combined can and will get you beat in the wrong football game, particularly in a postseason setting.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN