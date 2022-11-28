ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates close out regular season with win over Owls

By PATRICK MASON The Daily Reflector
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Holton Ahlers delivered one final message to his teammates before breaking the huddle ahead of what turned out to be the game-winning drive of a 49-46 win over Temple on Saturday.

“We had one drive to get to seven wins, one drive to get to a winning season,” the East Carolina quarterback said. “All day we felt like the only time they were stopping us was when we were stopping ourselves. So I said, ‘Let’s get to seven.’”

The Pirates went 89 yards in eight plays and scored the go-ahead touchdown when Ahlers scrambled away from pressure and heaved a pass across his body to the other side of the field to Jaylen Johnson, who hauled in the 38-yard touchdown reception with four Temple defenders nearby.

Johnson’s touchdown with 1:11 remaining in the game gave ECU their 49-46 lead, and one the defense protected. Temple, which had already scored three touchdowns in the second half, managed just five yards on its final possession as the Pirates forced a turnover on downs.

The Pirates improved to 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the American Athletic Conference. They guaranteed themselves a winning season in back-to-back seasons (ECU went 7-5 last season) and await their bowl destination and opponent.

“It’s huge. I didn’t want to go into bowl prep at 6-6,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “I would have been freaking miserable all week, my wife would have been miserable all week. I’ll sleep good tonight. We’re going to get a Christmas tree tomorrow, we’re going to put it up, we’re going to do whatever the boys want to do tomorrow and everyone is going to take a day off and relax.”

Keaton Mitchell closed out the regular season with a huge game on the ground. The Pirates’ running back ran for a 222 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 78 receiving yards on two receptions, including a long 73-yard score. He accounted for four total touchdowns in the game and finished with 300 all-purpose yards.

It was Mitchell’s sixth consecutive game with at least 100 rushing yards.

“They trust in me, my coaches trust in me and I trust in the O-line and everybody on the field with me,” Mitchell said. “So I just have to do my part for the offense.”

The sophomore did his part and more on a broken play in the second quarter when Mitchell and Ahlers made contact at the mesh point in the backfield that caused a fumble. Ahlers picked up the rolling ball and fired to Mitchell, who turned upfield and weaved through the Temple defense for a 73-yard touchdown and a 28-17 lead.

“I didn’t know if he was open or not,” Ahlers said, “but I know he is a lot better with the ball in his hands than I am, so I tried to get it to him and let him go do what he does.”

Mitchell said he always has to be aware because Ahlers has a way of extending plays.

“We messed up the mesh and Holton did a good job of getting the ball out to me,” he said. “You got to stay ready with Holton at all times.”

The score came about four minutes after Jsi Hatfield returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. It was the first kickoff return score of the ECU receiver’s career, and the first since Tyler Snead returned a kickoff 95 yards against Temple in the 2020 season.

While ECU found success on the ground, Temple matched that effort and then some through the air. Led by freshman quarterback E.J. Warner, the Owls sliced up the Pirates’ pass defense all game long.

If Warner were a baseball player, his manager might have thought about making a call to the bullpen. The Temple quarterback attempted 63 passes and completed 45 of them for 527 yards and five touchdowns. He became the first Temple quarterback in school history to pass for more than 500 yards in a game.

The son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner spread his five touchdowns to four different receivers. Jose Barbon didn’t have a touchdown reception, but gashed ECU for 160 yards on 13 catches. Two more nearly eclipsed 100 yards as David Martin-Robinson added 93 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Amad Anderson Jr. added 91 yards and a score.

Jordan Smith had two touchdown receptions as Warner made tons of throws all over the field.

“All week, we knew he would try to fit it in tight windows and he had some of the best training because of who his dad is,” said ECU cornerback Malik Fleming, who had a third-quarter interception. “And we knew he was going to try it so we had to capitalize.”

Fleming’s pick in the third quarter was one of the few times the Pirates had an answer for the Owls’ passing game. The turnover led to an eight-yard rushing touchdown by Mitchell which gave ECU a 35-24 lead.

The margin seemed safe at the time, but Temple charged back with three passing touchdowns to take a 46-42 lead with 6:19 to play. But the Pirates had one more offensive push in the tank and one more defensive stop left in the hopper.

The Pirates went 89 yards and the defense shut the door with four stops to finish the final regular season game with a win.

“It was big for the program and for our seniors,” Mitchell said. “We wanted them to go out with a bang in their last game, and for the program, we wanted back-to-back winning seasons and we did what we had to do.”

A bowl game is up next and all that’s left is the waiting.

