ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
Mother Jones

Doctors Should Break the Law to Offer Abortions Sometimes, Says New Guidance From Medical Leaders

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The people who write laws banning abortion are usually not doctors. As a result, medical providers in states that have restricted abortion access after the fall of Roe v. Wade have been left in the dark about when the termination of a pregnancy is legally permitted. One particular point of confusion: How close must a woman be to dying to qualify for an abortion exemption to “save the life of the mother”?
TEXAS STATE
Ars Technica

Sneaky ways cops could access data to widely prosecute abortions in the US

It's not clear yet what role tech companies will play in helping police access data to prosecute abortions in post-Roe America, but it has already become apparent that law enforcement is willing to be sneaky when seeking data. Cops revealed one potential tactic they could use back in June, when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy