FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com
Job listings: Butterfield Trail Village is now hiring
Job type: (Full or part time) Full Time and PRN Nurses (RN and LPN) Location: 1923 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703. Job description: Now accepting applications for RNs and LPNs with a dedicated heart for providing loving, focused care in an excellent setting that offers a low nurse-to-patient ratio. Butterfield residents are cherished like family in Northwest Arkansas’ only Life Plan Community, where the outstanding services and environment we provide are like no other in the region. For more than 35 years, we have prided ourselves on offering a positive and highly competent atmosphere focused entirely on our residents’ needs, ranging from independent living to assisted living, long-term skilled care and memory care. Expectations for our nurses are:
KHBS
Arkansas Department of Transportation holding a public involvement meeting on proposed Highway 112 expansion
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting about the proposed widening of Highway 112. The meeting will be this afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mount Comfort Church of Christ in Fayetteville. The project would widen Highway 112...
kuaf.com
After right-to-work's anniversary in Arkansas, Fayetteville Starbucks becomes the state's first location to unionize
Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas
'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
macaronikid.com
Christmas and Holiday Family Fun in Northwest Arkansas 2022
Looking for all the holiday events happening in Northwest Arkansas? Macaroni KID Rogers-Bentonville is here to help! This is a complete list of family-friendly Christmas and holiday-related events happening in NWA in 2022. Please check back often as we are adding more events frequently to this Northwest Arkansas 2022 Holiday Guide!
ARDOT shares plans for Highway 112
The Arkansas Department of Transportation held its public input meeting today, regarding highway 112.
Prairie Grove fake school shooting memorial video causes superintendent to step down
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — In a special school board meeting Friday night, the Prairie Grove Superintendent and Middle School Principal announced they will be taking a leave of absence amid outrage over a video depicting the death of educators, staff, and the children of staff during a meeting focused on school shooting prevention.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: New Fayetteville multifamily property trades for $5 million
New multifamily construction in Fayetteville sold recently for $5 million. Mount Comfort LLC, led by David Frey, bought the 13-unit, two-building property at 1333/1339 W. Mount Comfort Road. The purchase price equals $384,615 per unit. MTC Townhomes LLC, led by Robert N. Schmitt, was the seller. Arvest Bank backed the...
Joplin physician pleads guilty in federal court to health care fraud
A local physician pleads guilty in federal court to health care fraud.
kuaf.com
Free Books for Young Readers
The Springdale Rotary Club is hosting the first Santa Claus Used Book Fare at the Jones Center tomorrow. There will be more than 6,000 used books for ages 0-12 and people can select two per child, for free. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years...
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
KHBS
Santa Con expands to Rogers and Bentonville this year
You might see Santa and his elves taking over Bentonville and Rogers Saturday for the fourth annual Santa Con. The event benefits Sharing & Caring of Benton County. It's a nonprofit that collects toys for kids in need during the holiday season. Andy Haingaertner, one of the organizers of Santa...
agfc.com
Devil’s Eyebrow Natural Area unit of Kirk Dupps Beaver Lake WMA closed beginning Dec. 5
GARFIELD – The Devil’s Eyebrow portion of the Kirk Dupps Beaver Lake WMA Devil's Eyebrow Natural Area will be closed to daytime public access Dec. 5-7. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services will be conducting aerial operations aimed at reducing feral hog populations in the areas. The flights will be dependent on the weather.
ozarksfn.com
Growing Up a Farm Kid
LINCOLN, ARK. – The family farm is an essential part of agriculture in the United States, with roughly 98 percent of farms being family-owned and operated. These farms also provide about 88 percent of agricultural production. For generations, farm families have included their children in agricultural production. They are...
Centerton police investigating euthanasia of two dogs that were deemed unnecessary
Centerton police are investigating the euthanasia of two dogs by the Centerton Animal Shelter that were deemed unnecessary.
Arkansas inmate escapes prison for third time
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man serving a 10-year sentence on theft and weapons charges escaped from an Arkansas county jail on Wednesday, authorities said. It was the third time in less than two years that the inmate had escaped from law enforcement agencies. According to a news release...
kuaf.com
Milk Carton Kids, Trampled By Turtles, Steve Kimock Among Weekend Music Offerings
The first weekend of live music in December has the return of a number of nationally touring acts returning to the region, the tricennial celebration of one regional music organization, and a variety of local folk, alt-rock and several songwriters. Thr., Dec. 1. Kolby Kooper at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville)...
Bird flu outbreak breaks U.S. record
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Center for Disease Control and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the current outbreak of bird flu is the worst in U.S. history. Cases have now surpassed 52.4 million - the last outbreak to top 50 million cases came in 2015. "I think right...
Fayetteville police searching for home burglary suspect
The incident happened last week on Nov. 24 and "multiple items of value were stolen," according to a Facebook post from FPD.
