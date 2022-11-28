ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fayettevilleflyer.com

Job listings: Butterfield Trail Village is now hiring

Job type: (Full or part time) Full Time and PRN Nurses (RN and LPN) Location: 1923 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703. Job description: Now accepting applications for RNs and LPNs with a dedicated heart for providing loving, focused care in an excellent setting that offers a low nurse-to-patient ratio. Butterfield residents are cherished like family in Northwest Arkansas’ only Life Plan Community, where the outstanding services and environment we provide are like no other in the region. For more than 35 years, we have prided ourselves on offering a positive and highly competent atmosphere focused entirely on our residents’ needs, ranging from independent living to assisted living, long-term skilled care and memory care. Expectations for our nurses are:
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

After right-to-work's anniversary in Arkansas, Fayetteville Starbucks becomes the state's first location to unionize

Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas

'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
BENTONVILLE, AR
macaronikid.com

Christmas and Holiday Family Fun in Northwest Arkansas 2022

Looking for all the holiday events happening in Northwest Arkansas? Macaroni KID Rogers-Bentonville is here to help! This is a complete list of family-friendly Christmas and holiday-related events happening in NWA in 2022. Please check back often as we are adding more events frequently to this Northwest Arkansas 2022 Holiday Guide!
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: New Fayetteville multifamily property trades for $5 million

New multifamily construction in Fayetteville sold recently for $5 million. Mount Comfort LLC, led by David Frey, bought the 13-unit, two-building property at 1333/1339 W. Mount Comfort Road. The purchase price equals $384,615 per unit. MTC Townhomes LLC, led by Robert N. Schmitt, was the seller. Arvest Bank backed the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Free Books for Young Readers

The Springdale Rotary Club is hosting the first Santa Claus Used Book Fare at the Jones Center tomorrow. There will be more than 6,000 used books for ages 0-12 and people can select two per child, for free. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Santa Con expands to Rogers and Bentonville this year

You might see Santa and his elves taking over Bentonville and Rogers Saturday for the fourth annual Santa Con. The event benefits Sharing & Caring of Benton County. It's a nonprofit that collects toys for kids in need during the holiday season. Andy Haingaertner, one of the organizers of Santa...
BENTONVILLE, AR
agfc.com

Devil’s Eyebrow Natural Area unit of Kirk Dupps Beaver Lake WMA closed beginning Dec. 5

GARFIELD – The Devil’s Eyebrow portion of the Kirk Dupps Beaver Lake WMA Devil's Eyebrow Natural Area will be closed to daytime public access Dec. 5-7. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services will be conducting aerial operations aimed at reducing feral hog populations in the areas. The flights will be dependent on the weather.
GARFIELD, AR
ozarksfn.com

Growing Up a Farm Kid

LINCOLN, ARK. – The family farm is an essential part of agriculture in the United States, with roughly 98 percent of farms being family-owned and operated. These farms also provide about 88 percent of agricultural production. For generations, farm families have included their children in agricultural production. They are...
LINCOLN, AR
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arkansas inmate escapes prison for third time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man serving a 10-year sentence on theft and weapons charges escaped from an Arkansas county jail on Wednesday, authorities said. It was the third time in less than two years that the inmate had escaped from law enforcement agencies. According to a news release...
BOKOSHE, OK
5NEWS

Bird flu outbreak breaks U.S. record

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Center for Disease Control and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the current outbreak of bird flu is the worst in U.S. history. Cases have now surpassed 52.4 million - the last outbreak to top 50 million cases came in 2015. "I think right...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy