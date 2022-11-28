ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik to headline iHeartRadio benefit concert

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 5 days ago

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik will headline an upcoming iHeartRadio benefit concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PX8Jx_0jQ8PYm400
Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik will perform an acoustic show for iHeartRadio Live in December. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The 56-year-old singer-songwriter will perform an acoustic show for iHeartRadio Live in December to benefit Heart of Los Angeles.

Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) is a non-profit organization providing underserved youth with exceptional programs in academics, arts and athletics.

The event will be hosted by Ellen K of iHeartMedia Los Angeles KOST 103.5 and take place Dec. 13 at iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles.

Rzeznik will perform songs from the Goo Goo Dolls' new album Chaos in Bloom , along with a selection of the band's greatest hits.

The concert will stream live on YouTube.com/iHeartRadio and broadcast on iHeartRadio's Hot AC stations Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. EST.

On Tuesday, December 13th, John will be performing a very special acoustic concert in Los Angeles for @iHeartRadio LIVE to benefit @HeartofLA . Tune into https://t.co/Rp3uE8Edwj at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, or listen live on iHeartMedia's Hot AC Stations. pic.twitter.com/RRwJfCY2mi — Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodolls) November 28, 2022

The Goo Goo Dolls released Chaos in Bloom in August. The album features 10 songs, including "Yeah, I Like You," "Save Me from Myself" and "Superstar."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

