Philadelphia, PA

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Four NFL upsets that will happen in Week 13, plus bold predictions for Sunday and Bills back on track

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is Aaron Rodgers' birthday, which I'm only mentioning because apparently his birthday wish was for Drew Brees to be struck by lightning. Just kidding. Brees did not get struck by lightning, and if you read that he did, you were lied to. It was all a publicity stunt, and you can read more about it here.
Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins pull off feat Splash Brothers never have as Warriors become first team to 400 3s

The Golden State Warriors more or less invented the modern NBA's math problem. They take and make a lot of 3s, which are worth more than 2s, and over time, that extra point becomes too much to keep up with. It's a simple concept, which is why the rest of the league has caught up, and now you don't often see these giant 3-point disparities.
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13, 2022: Model says start Gus Edwards, but sit Jeff Wilson

In one of the most impressive stories of the NFL season, Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. broke out for his first career 100-yard game in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson showed how far he's come from a preseason shooting incident to run for 105 yards on 18 carries with two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. Owners that have been sweating out weekly Fantasy football start-sit decisions between Robinson and teammate Antonio Gibson appear to have another choice to make in their Week 13 Fantasy football rankings when Washington plays the New York Giants. Washington should be poised to lead its Week 13 offense with its ground attack, and give Robinson the chance to build off of last week's performance and come through for anyone who uses him for their Fantasy football picks. Before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.
College football bowl projections: Penn State over Ohio State in Rose Bowl leads to New Year's Six shakeup

One of the bigger news stories coming out of the sport over the last couple of days -- aside from the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams beginning in 2024-25 -- involves this year's lineup of bowl games. Specifically, it involves the Rose Bowl potentially selecting No. 8 Penn State instead of No. 5 Ohio State to fill its Big Ten vacancy should No. 2 Michigan win the Big Ten Championship Game as it is favored to do.
College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: Ohio State takes No. 4; Kansas State, Utah surge in final top 25

The 2022 college football season has reached its conclusion with Championship Weekend creating all the clarity we needed to project the College Football Playoff, New Year's Six bowl games and the final CFP Rankings of the year. That does not mean that the CFP Selection Committee has an easy job ahead if it, though; it's just that many of them are cut and dried.
College basketball power rankings: Purdue's undefeated start puts it ahead of Houston, Virginia, Texas, UConn

You put your head down to lock in on the start of the college hoops season and the next thing you know December is already here. With more than 1,500 games under our belts, power rankings season is officially back. (And if rankings are really your thing, here's a nugget for you: The NCAA will unveil the 2022-23 NET rankings to the public on Monday.)
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday

Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report

Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
