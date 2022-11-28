Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
CBS Sports
Eighth-grade quarterback leads Alabama high school to state championship, wins game's MVP award
The Thompson Warriors just captured the Alabama Class 7A state championship, and there is reason to believe they will be a championship contender for a while. That is because 14-year-old quarterback Trent Seaborn, an eighth-grader, led Thompson to the big win. Late in the season, three-star quarterback Zach Sims went...
CBS Sports
Four NFL upsets that will happen in Week 13, plus bold predictions for Sunday and Bills back on track
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is Aaron Rodgers' birthday, which I'm only mentioning because apparently his birthday wish was for Drew Brees to be struck by lightning. Just kidding. Brees did not get struck by lightning, and if you read that he did, you were lied to. It was all a publicity stunt, and you can read more about it here.
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders more than $5 million annually as coach mulls landing spot
It's widely expected that Jackson State coach Deion Sanders will announce his future plans Saturday after the Tigers face Southern University in the 2022 SWAC Championship Game. Sanders has been connected to job openings at Colorado, Cincinnati and South Florida with Prime himself confirming a job offer from the Buffaloes.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins pull off feat Splash Brothers never have as Warriors become first team to 400 3s
The Golden State Warriors more or less invented the modern NBA's math problem. They take and make a lot of 3s, which are worth more than 2s, and over time, that extra point becomes too much to keep up with. It's a simple concept, which is why the rest of the league has caught up, and now you don't often see these giant 3-point disparities.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers responds to the possibility of being benched for Jordan Love and why he might be open to it
After the Packers drafted Jordan Love back in 2020, Aaron Rodgers did his best to make sure his future replacement never saw the field. The Packers' decision to take Love set a fire under Rodgers, who immediately proceeded to win two straight MVP awards once Love joined the team. With...
CBS Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
CBS Sports
Lakers' LeBron James questions why media hasn't asked him about Jerry Jones photo scandal
Last month, an old photo surfaced of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones taking part in a protest at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. The photo, which was dated Sept. 9, 1957, showcased a group of white students blocking the entrance to the school and projecting racial slurs at six Black students who were attempting to enter the building.
CBS Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13, 2022: Model says start Gus Edwards, but sit Jeff Wilson
In one of the most impressive stories of the NFL season, Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. broke out for his first career 100-yard game in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson showed how far he's come from a preseason shooting incident to run for 105 yards on 18 carries with two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. Owners that have been sweating out weekly Fantasy football start-sit decisions between Robinson and teammate Antonio Gibson appear to have another choice to make in their Week 13 Fantasy football rankings when Washington plays the New York Giants. Washington should be poised to lead its Week 13 offense with its ground attack, and give Robinson the chance to build off of last week's performance and come through for anyone who uses him for their Fantasy football picks. Before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Penn State over Ohio State in Rose Bowl leads to New Year's Six shakeup
One of the bigger news stories coming out of the sport over the last couple of days -- aside from the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams beginning in 2024-25 -- involves this year's lineup of bowl games. Specifically, it involves the Rose Bowl potentially selecting No. 8 Penn State instead of No. 5 Ohio State to fill its Big Ten vacancy should No. 2 Michigan win the Big Ten Championship Game as it is favored to do.
CBS Sports
South Florida to hire Alex Golesh: Bulls tap Tennessee offensive coordinator as next coach, per reports
Offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has accepted the South Florida job, according to multiple reports. Golesh, 38, is one of five Broyles Award finalists after helping transform Tennessee into one of the nation's top offenses in 2022. Golesh came to Tennessee as Josh Heupel's offense coordinator in 2021 after spending a...
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: Ohio State takes No. 4; Kansas State, Utah surge in final top 25
The 2022 college football season has reached its conclusion with Championship Weekend creating all the clarity we needed to project the College Football Playoff, New Year's Six bowl games and the final CFP Rankings of the year. That does not mean that the CFP Selection Committee has an easy job ahead if it, though; it's just that many of them are cut and dried.
CBS Sports
Bowl projections: Ohio State into College Football Playoff after USC falls as Georgia, Michigan, TCU clinch
We knew there would not be much drama entering Championship Week, at least as it pertained to the four teams that would ultimately participate in the College Football Playoff. It was simply a matter of which team would wind up in the No. 4 spot, USC or Ohio State. Well,...
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: Purdue's undefeated start puts it ahead of Houston, Virginia, Texas, UConn
You put your head down to lock in on the start of the college hoops season and the next thing you know December is already here. With more than 1,500 games under our belts, power rankings season is officially back. (And if rankings are really your thing, here's a nugget for you: The NCAA will unveil the 2022-23 NET rankings to the public on Monday.)
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with 10-second free-throw violation after Russell Westbrook goes full heel
Giannis Antetokounmpo's free-throw struggles are back in full effect this season, and so too has his drawn-out pre-shot routine returned. Prior to Friday, Giannis had been toeing the line of a 10-second violation but had yet to be called for one this season. That changed against the Lakers, who wound...
CBS Sports
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 Sleepers & DFS: DeAndre Carter, Brian Robinson, Zay Jones among winning options
The Chargers-Raiders game should be a shootout in Las Vegas, and all the main weapons for Justin Herbert are worth using as Fantasy options this week with Mike Williams (ankle) still hurt. Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer are must-start receivers, and Gerald Everett remains a low-end starting tight end. And don't forget about DeAndre Carter as well.
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings
Scores and results from Championship Weekend in college football provided the final data points for the last update to the College Football Playoff Rankings. The CFP Selection Committee will release its final rankings on Sunday afternoon, and the AP Top 25 will offer its penultimate update as well with one final release coming after bowl season.
