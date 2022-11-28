ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adidas' Campus 80 Sneakers Go to Wonderland With New Cheshire Cat Collaboration

By Aaron Royce
 5 days ago
Adidas is taking a trip to Wonderland — courtesy of the Cheshire Cat.

The German athletic brand has revamped its Campus 80 sneakers with a whimsical spin in a new Disney collaboration, spotlighting the witty feline from “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” Within the collaboration, the round-toed low-top sneaker is given a fur-like texture with wide pink and purple stripes, just like the titular cat itself. The set is complete with purple laces, off-white rubber soles and pale pin stitching, as well as light pink heel counters with the cat’s signature curved smile embossed in white.

The sneakers also include an array of details. The style’s insoles are redone in a deep purple hue, with white lettering spelling out “We’re all mad here” — one of the cat’s most memorable quotes from the film. The Disney x Adidas Campus 80’s “Cheshire Cat” pair is also complete with two small charms that can be threaded on its laces: one of the cat’s smile in light pink and white, and another showing an outline of its face on a round black backdrop, mimicking its ability to disappear.

Though no official release date or prices have been revealed for the collaboration yet, it’s likely to release in the next several weeks, similar to past Adidas launches.

You can discover the new Campus 80’s style, as well as a range of other shoes and collaborations, on Adidas’ website .

Adidas’ Cheshire Cat collaboration news comes on the heels of a range of collaborations for the brand this year. Throughout 2022, the German label’s collaborators included “South Park,” Rimowa, DAYZ, Sporty & Rich and Taqueria Orinoco. It’s also made waves for two viral high-end brand collaborations with Balenciaga and Gucci in recent months.

PHOTOS: Discover the Adidas x Gucci collaboration in the gallery.

