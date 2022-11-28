ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFYCm_0jQ8PLXr00
Photo: Getty Images

While the debate between pancakes and waffles rages on, one delicious dish continues to fly under the radar as one of the top-notch brunch treats: French toast. From brioche bread expertly browned on a skillet and covered with syrup to small bites of the perfectly-toasted bread covered in sugar, French toast is hard to beat.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best French toast, using reviews from TripAdvisor and Yelp as well as local news sites to compile a list of the top dish in each state. According to the site:

"The beauty of this dish is that it can be prepared in so many different ways. Restaurants — and people — all over the country have so many different iterations of this bread-based meal, so choosing favorites can be extremely tricky."

So which restaurant has the best French toast in North Carolina?

Savorez

Located in Wilmington, Savorez offers up its own Latin-inspired twist on the classic brunch dish. Served in bite-sized chunks and covered in powdered sugar, syrup and whipped cream, the Pan Frances are a must-try for any adventurous French toast lover.

Savorez is located at 402 Chestnut Street #4026 in Wilmington.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"The Pan Frances at Savorez is French toast with a Latin spin. They take fried Cuban bread and serve it with brown-sugar-cinnamon syrup and top it with strawberries, syrup, and whipped cream. The Cuban break provides a delicious base for this breakfast, and the strawberries add some freshness."

Check out Eat This, Not That! 's full list to see the restaurants serving the best French toast in each state.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

Unveiling held for renovations to the former Coca-Cola building in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce hosted the grand unveiling of the newly renovated Bottle Works Building on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “The grand opening of the first phase in this large-scale redevelopment project comes just one year after Parastream Partners Sandy...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coca-Cola Bottling Facility redeveloped in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand unveiling ceremony of the bottle works building Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Parastream completely redeveloped the former Coca-Cola Bottling Facility on Princess Street. The building sits on more than an acre and...
WILMINGTON, NC
luminanews.com

39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla Announces 2022 Winners

Wrightsville Beach, NC – The 39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla, Zambelli Fireworks, and Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie launched the coastal holiday season on Thanksgiving weekend at Wrightsville Beach. “I have to give it to the captains; they truly brought their ‘A-game’ this year,” said Flotilla Chairman Levi Boyd....
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Founders Park prepares for weekend kickoff to Leland in Lights

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The Town of Leland is hard at work preparing Founders Park for their official start to the Christmas season. This Saturday, the town will welcome the holiday season with the annual “Leland In Lights”. The event will feature various family activities, including the Leland...
LELAND, NC
The State Port Pilot

ABC board considers adding another store

One of the town government’s most lucrative branches is looking to keep up with growth and changing times as the Oak Island Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store is considering expansing and relocating, but it wants public input first. The current store at 5402 East Oak Island Drive was built...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Popular Christmas tree, pumpkin patch spot will have new location next year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One popular spot for people shopping for Christmas trees and pumpkins in Wilmington will soon be moving. Twice a year, Barr Evergreens comes from West Jefferson, North Carolina and brings the holidays to life in Wilmington at the corner of Shipyard and Independence Blvd. This will be Barr Evergreens last year at that spot because their current property was bought out.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 3-year old Husky looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 3 year-old female husky. New Hanover County Animal Services staff say she is a bit skittish so would need slow introductions. She will also need an owner who has experience with the breed as she can be stubborn,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach Freeman Park permits go on sale Thursday

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Annual Freeman Park permits go on sale Thursday. If you purchase an annual permit in person Thursday through December 31st, you get a discounted rate of $110 plus fees. Starting January 1st, the price more than doubles to $225 plus fees. In person purchases...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
whqr.org

Officials comment on diverted flight that landed in Wilmington after “security issues”

The flight was diverted around 6 p.m. — but few details about why are available. WECT reported the flight was diverted after the crew said there was a passenger disturbance. According to WECT, a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said an anonymous email during the flight sparked the security issue, and it’s unknown who sent or received the email.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department hands out turkeys, canned food to community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department recently came together to help out the community. Members of the Department spent time handing out numerous turkeys and canned food items to local residents in need ahead of the Holiday season. The food items came through a partnership with Pinnacle...
WILMINGTON, NC
YAHOO!

Is a convenience store known for fried chicken and fries coming to Wilmington soon?

A convenience store chain known for its fried chicken and fries has plans to build its first North Carolina stores – including a few in the Wilmington area. Baltimore-based chain Royal Farms announced its expansion into the Tar Heel State in a Monday news release. The company currently operates 263 stores across six states, including Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia, said Shelby Kemp, a marketing manager with Royal Farms.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

Missing woman in Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Ashleigh Price-Gilliam a Wilmington woman is currently missing. Ashleigh spends time frequently in Covil Ave./Market St. area. If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.
WILMINGTON, NC
WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

 https://q1041.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy