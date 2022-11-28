Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Synthetic Ice Skating Now Open for the Season at Covered Bridge Park in ElizabethtonJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation on Tuesday for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan school board interviews three director semifinalists
BLOUNTVILLE — The three semifinalists for Sullivan County director of schools answered almost six hours worth of questions from the county school board on Monday. Up next? A planned Thursday board vote to pick two of the three to become finalists, although a final choice is technically an option if a majority of the board votes for that. A work session is set for 4:30 p.m. that day at the health and education building, followed by the voting meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas spirit fills the December 'History Happenings' of our region
The Christmas spirit comes to our regions’ historic sites in December with the 1818 Christmas celebration at the Netherland Inn in Kingsport, the Christmas in the Country celebration at Exchange Place in Kingsport and Visions of Christmas at Tipton-Haynes in Johnson City, just to name a few. Netherland Inn.
Kingsport Times-News
Fern Stapleton
KINGSPORT - Fern Stapleton, 89, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, following an extended illness. She was born April 17, 1933, in Pennington Gap, VA to the late Alonza and Mildred Taylor Hardy.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County officials waiting for Appalachia High School building assessment
APPALACHIA — Difficulty in removing asbestos at the former Appalachia High School main classroom building leaves one decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Monday that a contractor’s report showed that performing asbestos removal from the main school building would be impractical because of the amount of the material in the structure.
Kingsport Times-News
Coalition for Kids needs community help to bring Christmas to children
Coalition for Kids, a local after-school nonprofit, urgently needs community donations to help fund their upcoming Shopping for Others holiday event after their expansion into Washington County has nearly doubled the number of children they reach. Coalition for Kids (C4K) is a name that many folks in the community recognize...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine students planning Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser
The Organization of Student Representatives at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine is hosting a 5K Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital. The event will he held Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Chamber of Commerce to host Multi-Generational Workshop with Jessica Stollings-Holder
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, will host a Multi-Generational Workshop Wednesday with renowned author and speaker Jessica Stollings-Holder. The workshop begins at 2 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
King welcomes trio of beloved children’s authors
BRISTOL — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will host award-winning authors Katherine Paterson, Stephanie S. Tolan and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley on Wednesday and Thursday as part of its 2022-23 speaker series, “Hunger and Gladness.”. The trio have won numerous accolades among them, including the National...
Kingsport Times-News
Carousel welcomes back a Cinnamon girl
Lady Cinnamon the horse — carved and painted by Ronnie Hubble — is returning to the Kingsport Carousel for the holiday season. Along with her sugar and spice and everything nice, the name Lady Cinnamon was just a natural fit for the feisty little red-maned horse. Hubble made the horse smaller in size to cater to his granddaughters.
Kingsport Times-News
A Buccaneer Christmas at ETSU
East Tennessee State athletes and cheerleaders hosted a group of children from the Coalition for Kids at the Buccaneer Christmas event Tuesday night at the Minidome. Santa Claus paid a visit, and all the kids got to run and play with their hosts before receiving gifts.
Kingsport Times-News
Gym to host second annual holiday 5k in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — Mindful Body Fitness in Rogersville will host its second annual Holiday Hustle 5K run on Dec. 17. The race will take place through downtown Rogersville and will start at 8 a.m. Runners will gather at the gym for the start of the race.
Kingsport Times-News
Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts
KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside the Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Yes, Wise, there is a Santa and Mrs. Claus in town
WISE — Ben and Kim Mays are hosting a couple from up north at their Wise home this December. Ben, chair of the UVA Wise Visual and Performing Arts Department, and Kim, an experienced actor with several screen and stage credits, are stepping out of their Nottingham Place residence on some nights through December so their frequent Airbnb guests the Clauses can hold holiday events on the front porch.
Kingsport Times-News
Still plenty to do for holiday in downtown JC
Candy Land Christmas launched in Founders Park and King Commons last week, but there’s so much still to do in downtown Johnson City this holiday season. Last Saturday, the Candy Land Christmas display officially illuminated the green spaces downtown with more than 160 beautiful trees adorned by local businesses. The display will be open to the public for five weeks, but there are other exciting holiday events in the heart of Johnson City before Christmas arrives.
Kingsport Times-News
Milligan University announces upcoming Advent Market
Milligan University is inviting the community to shop with local vendors this Christmas season at its annual Advent Market on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of Milligan’s Gregory Center. “Milligan’s annual Advent Market is such a sweet and unique time that allows...
Kingsport Times-News
Roan Mountain State Park offers Christmas craft making afternoon
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain State Park will be offering a family-friendly Christmas craft party at the Conference Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event promises an afternoon of festive Christmas crafts, treats and holiday cheer. On the agenda will be the making of traditional and nature-themed ornaments, decorating Christmas cookies, and enjoying Christmas refreshments and music.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Parks continue Christmas celebrations at Covered Bridge Park
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department continue to celebrate the coming of Christmas in its park, with the focus centered on the Covered Bridge Park this weekend. On Saturday, from 3-5 p.m. the department will present Character Christmas at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday, Dec. 3, from...
Kingsport Times-News
Local elected officials get together
Elected officials from Washington County, the town of Jonesborough and the city of Johnson City gathered for a holiday social event Tuesday at the International Storytelling Center in downtown Jonesborough. County Commissioner Kenneth Huffine, chairman of the county’s Communications Task Force, helped organize the event. He said the purpose of...
Kingsport Times-News
Betty Jane Burris
KINGSPORT - Betty Jane Burris, 73, of Kingsport passed into eternal glory with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 28, 2022. A committed Christian and member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church for almost 40 years, Betty is now in Heaven with parents, Glenn and Dorthy Mason, and sister, Glenda Mason Brown, all formerly of Alcoa, TN. Not only was Betty passionate about her walk with Christ, she was also a dedicated fan of U.T. football, whichever sports her sons were playing at Sullivan South High School, and pulled pork BBQ. Betty earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Education degree from East Tennessee State University. As an educator, she positively impacted the lives of students in the Tennessee counties of Blount and Coffee, as well as Saint Dominic Catholic School and Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport. Betty was a loving wife to best friend and husband of 52 years, Bill, who will forever cherish the time they spent working, hiking, horseback riding, and snowmobiling in the Rocky Mountains. Betty also loved son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Cheryl; son, Blake; and son and grandson, Bart and Bodhi. She never missed an opportunity to brag on them to anyone who would listen and they will forever love her for her commitment to them. Additional family members celebrating Betty's memory are brother-in-law, Joe Brown, and wife Nancy; niece, Melissa LaFollette, and husband, Clint; nephew, Jason Brown, and wife, Jessica; sister-in-law, Virginia Milligan; nephew, Gerry Milligan; and special blessing daughter, Bekah Haren. The family will host a celebration of life service on Dec 2nd at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport. The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm followed by a service at 7 pm. An interment ceremony will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville, on Dec 3rd at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the sweet little Baptist church where Betty and Bill worshiped while working in Montana: First Baptist Church 105 West Missoula Ave Darby, Montana 59829 406-821-3234 fbcdarby@gmail.com Donations may also be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at www.michaeljfox.org www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812.
Comments / 0