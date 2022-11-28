KINGSPORT - Betty Jane Burris, 73, of Kingsport passed into eternal glory with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 28, 2022. A committed Christian and member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church for almost 40 years, Betty is now in Heaven with parents, Glenn and Dorthy Mason, and sister, Glenda Mason Brown, all formerly of Alcoa, TN. Not only was Betty passionate about her walk with Christ, she was also a dedicated fan of U.T. football, whichever sports her sons were playing at Sullivan South High School, and pulled pork BBQ. Betty earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Education degree from East Tennessee State University. As an educator, she positively impacted the lives of students in the Tennessee counties of Blount and Coffee, as well as Saint Dominic Catholic School and Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport. Betty was a loving wife to best friend and husband of 52 years, Bill, who will forever cherish the time they spent working, hiking, horseback riding, and snowmobiling in the Rocky Mountains. Betty also loved son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Cheryl; son, Blake; and son and grandson, Bart and Bodhi. She never missed an opportunity to brag on them to anyone who would listen and they will forever love her for her commitment to them. Additional family members celebrating Betty's memory are brother-in-law, Joe Brown, and wife Nancy; niece, Melissa LaFollette, and husband, Clint; nephew, Jason Brown, and wife, Jessica; sister-in-law, Virginia Milligan; nephew, Gerry Milligan; and special blessing daughter, Bekah Haren. The family will host a celebration of life service on Dec 2nd at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport. The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm followed by a service at 7 pm. An interment ceremony will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville, on Dec 3rd at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the sweet little Baptist church where Betty and Bill worshiped while working in Montana: First Baptist Church 105 West Missoula Ave Darby, Montana 59829 406-821-3234 fbcdarby@gmail.com Donations may also be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at www.michaeljfox.org www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812.

