Effective: 2022-12-03 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Freezing rain expected southeast of Boise with total ice accumulation less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 6 HOURS AGO