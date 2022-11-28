ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

2023 Florida Offensive Lineman Commits to West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYken_0jQ8P7Gw00

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

There's been a ton of negativity surrounding the West Virginia football program over the last several weeks and rightfully so. However, Neal Brown and his staff did receive some good news Monday afternoon as class of 2023 offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean (6'7", 310 lbs) of Orlando, Florida announced his commitment to the program.

Saint-Jean chose the Mountaineers over offers from Bowling Green, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Pitt, Purdue, Syracuse, Tulane, and South Florida. He tells Mountaineers Now that his decision ultimately came down to Florida Atlantic, Indiana, and WVU but that West Virginia has been in the lead dating back to the early parts of summer.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

2023 Cincinnati Decommit Sets Official Visit to WVU

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Targeting Explosive WR in Portal

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Tight End Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

According to Chris Anderson of 247Sports, West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. O'Laughlin has suffered three season-ending ACL injuries during his five years in Morgantown, and following his third injury against Texas on October 1st, he later contemplated retiring from the game of football later in the Month.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Pat McAfee Reacts to Neal Brown Returning to West Virginia

Neal Brown is set to return as the head football coach at West Virginia in 2023, interim AD Rob Alsop announced Wednesday in a statement sent out by the university. Much of the fan base wanted the head coach fired, but with it being this late in the game, it seems as if a large portion of folks are understanding in regards to the school's decision to retain Brown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WVU-Xavier: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more

The 2022-23 season continues tonight. West Virginia (6-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season by rolling over both Portland State and Florida to finish fifth in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. After a long trip back home and a few days off, the Mountaineers now travel to Cincinnati in order to take on Xavier (5-3). If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Bob Huggins Xavier Postgame

Cincinnati - The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2) fell to the Xavier Musketeers (5-3) 84-74 Saturday night. Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media following the game and discussed the Mountaineers' performance, defensive effort and more. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg South falls to Huntington in Class AAA State Championship

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) - After 20 years, the Parkersburg South has returned to Wheeling Island Stadium for the Class AAA State Championship game and took on the Huntington Highlanders. In what was a slow start offensively, the Patriots were able to hold a 3-0 lead over Huntington for the majority...
HUNTINGTON, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball

West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Xavier

The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) will make a short trip west to Cincinnati for the Big 12/Big East Battle to take on the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) Saturday evening with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 and the action will broadcast on FS1. Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Thursday...
CINCINNATI, OH
WBOY

See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
MORGANTOWN, WV
morgantownmag.com

Movers & Shapers 2022: The Lorenzes

Photofinishing and bowling are just a little of what this family has brought to Morgantown over the generations. A century ago, this cluster of towns on the Mon River was full of brave immigrants. Some took the risk of starting their own business to give their children and grandchildren better lives. Their enterprises were family affairs, often named for the men of the household but anchored by hard-working wives and mothers. Children did their part, too.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy