ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, OR

Jeb Ethington of Colton voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Athlete of the Week

By Dan Brood
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2Yfn_0jQ8P5VU00

Congratulations to Colton’s Jeb Ethington for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 14-20.

Ethington, a senior running back on the Colton football team, ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries for the Vikings in their 31-30 loss to Weston-McEwen in a Class 2A state playoff semifinal contest at Barlow High School.

Ethington received 40.84% of the vote, beating out Easton Berry, a sophomore on the Weston-McEwen football team, who finished second with 33.44%. Logan Kind, a senior on the Banks football team, was third with 18.77% and Maddox King, a sophomore on the Weston-McEwen football team, was fourth with 2.67%. There were more than 18,000 votes tallied this week.

We are accepting WaFd Bank Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email danbrood91@gmail.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy