Jeb Ethington of Colton voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Colton’s Jeb Ethington for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 14-20.

Ethington, a senior running back on the Colton football team, ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries for the Vikings in their 31-30 loss to Weston-McEwen in a Class 2A state playoff semifinal contest at Barlow High School.

Ethington received 40.84% of the vote, beating out Easton Berry, a sophomore on the Weston-McEwen football team, who finished second with 33.44%. Logan Kind, a senior on the Banks football team, was third with 18.77% and Maddox King, a sophomore on the Weston-McEwen football team, was fourth with 2.67%. There were more than 18,000 votes tallied this week.

We are accepting WaFd Bank Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email danbrood91@gmail.com.