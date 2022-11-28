ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Dallas Twp. man dies following car fire

DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Dallas Township man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a car fire nearly a month ago. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, 76-year-old George Swan died Thursday at 3 PM at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Officials say that on November 9th around...
DALLAS, PA
WOLF

Thieves break into Minersville sandwich shop, get away with $3K

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A sandwich shop in Minersville was burglarized early Thursday morning and officials say the suspects got away with roughly $3,000 from video gaming machines. According to Skook News, Minersville Police are investigating after three suspects kicked their way into the Main Street Sandwich Shop...
MINERSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Shots fired at Hazle Township Walmart

HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A shooting at the Walmart in Hazle Township sparked a frenzy of police activity on Friday afternoon. According to Hazleton News 1, reports of shots fired came in around 3 PM. Multiple State Troopers and forensics teams investigated the scene. Witnesses say two...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

UPDATE: Missing man found deceased

GREENFIELD TWP, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — UPDATE:. A man who has been missing since November 23th was located deceased in a wooded area off of Healey Road in Lackawanna County, according to the county coroner Timothy Rowland. Gino Ciambriello was found by police Friday afternoon. His death is not...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Scranton watches waste water for COVID-19 rate

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The City of Scranton with Pennsylvania American Water are participating in the CDC’s COVID-19 waste water surveillance. Scranton said they were not getting enough COVID-19 data since people have not been reporting at home tests. The program has been in place since about October...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Over 60 stolen holiday decorations recovered by police, two suspects in custody

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Officers with the Old Lycoming Township Police Department recovered more than 60 holiday decorations that were reported stolen recently throughout the Williamsport area. According to police, several homes in the Williamsport, South Williamsport, and Montoursville areas were victims of holiday yard decorations. The majority...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

The Laundry Project providing free laundry services to the Scranton community

SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA COUNTY.(WOLF) — Cleaning clothes for the community. Today, volunteers with Current Initiatives’ Laundry Project provided free laundry services to the Scranton community. The Laundry Project supplied all funds and cleaning supplies needed to wash and dry clothes. The Southside Laundromat in Scranton was filled with families looking...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Margie Memorial Award

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A ceremony was held Thursday at the Women’s Resource Center presenting the Margie Memorial Award. This award is in memory of Margie Holodnak Davis who died at the hands of her estranged husband. The award is presented to individuals who give back to...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Police search for man wanted for harassing child online

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Forst City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for cyber harassment of a child. Police say Eric Cielski is last known to live in Archbald, PA. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the...
ARCHBALD, PA
WOLF

Adapted holiday toys for special needs children

JIM THORPE, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — CLIU21 and the Jim Thorpe School District partnered together to hold a toy adaptation shop. It's an event where children with physical disabilities and special needs are able to play with toys specifically designed with them in mind. The idea was to take...
JIM THORPE, PA
WOLF

Peckville Christmas House

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Peckville Christmas House’s 2022 holiday light display is now open for the public to enjoy!. All citizens are able to drive around and look at the spectacular lights. People can also walk inside the house and see all the festivities. The Christmas house...
JESSUP, PA
WOLF

New holiday toys could present some unexpected dangers for kids, pediatricians say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It’s the time of the year for new toys! But it’s also the time of year pediatricians see more children ingesting things they shouldn’t. UPMC Harrisburg is seeing more kids eating water beads, which are little round beads designed to expand when they’re put in water. Doctors are also seeing children swallow batteries and magnets, which can raise some major health concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
WOLF

Carbon County celebrates 50+ consecutive year voters

Jim Thorpe, Carbon Co. — Some long-time voters received some special recognition in Carbon County this morning. State Representative Doyle Heffley(R-Carbon) and State Senator John Argall(R-Luzerne/Carbon) hosted a breakfast for those who have been voting for over fifty consecutive years. 38 residents qualified for the honor and everyone who...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy