FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WOLF
Schuylkill County man dies Friday from injuries suffered back in September
Allentown (Lehigh County) - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Kerry Spiess, 36, of Pottsville, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest Friday afternoon from injuries he sustained following an incident that happened back on September 6th in Pottsville, Schuylkill County. The Coroner's office says Spiess died from blunt force...
WOLF
Dallas Twp. man dies following car fire
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Dallas Township man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a car fire nearly a month ago. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, 76-year-old George Swan died Thursday at 3 PM at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Officials say that on November 9th around...
WOLF
PSP investigates fatal crash involving a semi in Schuylkill County Saturday
Porter Township (Schuylkill County) - One man is dead following a head-on crash on State Route 125, which is also known as Main Street, in Porter Township around 12:03 a.m. Saturday. Pennsylvania State Police say the unidentified man was driving northbound in a 2015 Toyota Tacoma, when the driver failed...
WOLF
PSP looking for suspect who stole equipment from Wyoming County building
Monroe Township (Wyoming County) - Pennsylvania State Police are on the lookout for the person or persons responsible for breaking into the now closed Evans Falls School early Thursday morning. Troopers say it happened at 1:48 a.m. at the building located in the 2,000-block of State Route 29 South. When...
WOLF
Thieves break into Minersville sandwich shop, get away with $3K
MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A sandwich shop in Minersville was burglarized early Thursday morning and officials say the suspects got away with roughly $3,000 from video gaming machines. According to Skook News, Minersville Police are investigating after three suspects kicked their way into the Main Street Sandwich Shop...
WOLF
Shots fired at Hazle Township Walmart
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A shooting at the Walmart in Hazle Township sparked a frenzy of police activity on Friday afternoon. According to Hazleton News 1, reports of shots fired came in around 3 PM. Multiple State Troopers and forensics teams investigated the scene. Witnesses say two...
WOLF
Standoff in Schuylkill County exceeds 12 hours, one man taken into custody
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man is in custody Friday following a standoff in Schuylkill County that lasted more than 12 hours. According to State Police, on Thursday around 3 PM, troopers from multiple barracks were called to the 400 block of Rauschs Road in West Brunswick Township for a reported disturbance.
WOLF
UPDATE: Missing man found deceased
GREENFIELD TWP, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — UPDATE:. A man who has been missing since November 23th was located deceased in a wooded area off of Healey Road in Lackawanna County, according to the county coroner Timothy Rowland. Gino Ciambriello was found by police Friday afternoon. His death is not...
WOLF
Scranton watches waste water for COVID-19 rate
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The City of Scranton with Pennsylvania American Water are participating in the CDC’s COVID-19 waste water surveillance. Scranton said they were not getting enough COVID-19 data since people have not been reporting at home tests. The program has been in place since about October...
WOLF
Fire dept. treasurer charged after allegedly stealing over $350K in funds
WHITE DEER TWP, UNION CO, (WOLF) — The treasurer of a fire company in Union County was charged by State Police this week after officials say she stole more than $350,000 worth of funds from the White Deer Township Fire Department. According to State Police, on July 25th, 2022,...
WOLF
Over 60 stolen holiday decorations recovered by police, two suspects in custody
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Officers with the Old Lycoming Township Police Department recovered more than 60 holiday decorations that were reported stolen recently throughout the Williamsport area. According to police, several homes in the Williamsport, South Williamsport, and Montoursville areas were victims of holiday yard decorations. The majority...
WOLF
The Laundry Project providing free laundry services to the Scranton community
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA COUNTY.(WOLF) — Cleaning clothes for the community. Today, volunteers with Current Initiatives’ Laundry Project provided free laundry services to the Scranton community. The Laundry Project supplied all funds and cleaning supplies needed to wash and dry clothes. The Southside Laundromat in Scranton was filled with families looking...
WOLF
Margie Memorial Award
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A ceremony was held Thursday at the Women’s Resource Center presenting the Margie Memorial Award. This award is in memory of Margie Holodnak Davis who died at the hands of her estranged husband. The award is presented to individuals who give back to...
WOLF
DA: MDJ for Tobyhanna, Tunkhannock Townships arraigned for misrepresenting residency
MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships arraigned today. John R. Caffese was arraigned today on criminal charges including Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, False Swearing, Theft by Deception, Receiving Stolen Property, and Obstructing Administration of Law. Officials say these charges stem from Caffese...
WOLF
Police search for man wanted for harassing child online
ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Forst City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for cyber harassment of a child. Police say Eric Cielski is last known to live in Archbald, PA. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the...
WOLF
Adapted holiday toys for special needs children
JIM THORPE, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — CLIU21 and the Jim Thorpe School District partnered together to hold a toy adaptation shop. It's an event where children with physical disabilities and special needs are able to play with toys specifically designed with them in mind. The idea was to take...
WOLF
Peckville Christmas House
PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Peckville Christmas House’s 2022 holiday light display is now open for the public to enjoy!. All citizens are able to drive around and look at the spectacular lights. People can also walk inside the house and see all the festivities. The Christmas house...
WOLF
Lt. Gov. Fetterman signs writ for special election to replace Sen. John Gordner
PA (WOLF) — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Thursday signed a writ declaring a special election to replace Sen. John Gordner, whose term was set to expire in 2024. The senator submitted his resignation during Wednesday’s senate session, after announcing his intention to accept a new position. Lt....
WOLF
New holiday toys could present some unexpected dangers for kids, pediatricians say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It’s the time of the year for new toys! But it’s also the time of year pediatricians see more children ingesting things they shouldn’t. UPMC Harrisburg is seeing more kids eating water beads, which are little round beads designed to expand when they’re put in water. Doctors are also seeing children swallow batteries and magnets, which can raise some major health concerns.
WOLF
Carbon County celebrates 50+ consecutive year voters
Jim Thorpe, Carbon Co. — Some long-time voters received some special recognition in Carbon County this morning. State Representative Doyle Heffley(R-Carbon) and State Senator John Argall(R-Luzerne/Carbon) hosted a breakfast for those who have been voting for over fifty consecutive years. 38 residents qualified for the honor and everyone who...
