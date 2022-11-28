LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – One man was taken to the hospital after getting into a shootout with Layton Police Department on I-15 on Wednesday morning. Layton Police told ABC4 the incident started around 6:30 a.m. when they received a call from a homeowner that a man was asleep in a car outside their home. Police say the man had a gun on him, and when he saw the officers, he tried to flee, hitting a patrol car in the process.

LAYTON, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO