kslnewsradio.com
Man arrested in relation to Provo Towne Center Mall bomb threat
PROVO, Utah — After a man was fired at Provo Towne Center Mall, he sent a text to his boss saying there is a bomb in the building, according to arrest documents. Forty-three-year-old Bryan Lind was fired after his employer believed him to be intoxicated on the job. According...
ABC 4
Layton police involved in I-15 shooting, one in custody
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – One man was taken to the hospital after getting into a shootout with Layton Police Department on I-15 on Wednesday morning. Layton Police told ABC4 the incident started around 6:30 a.m. when they received a call from a homeowner that a man was asleep in a car outside their home. Police say the man had a gun on him, and when he saw the officers, he tried to flee, hitting a patrol car in the process.
KUTV
Suspect in hospital after call of suspicious vehicle ends with shots fired on I-15
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Southbound I-15 was shut down completely Wednesday morning as multiple law enforcement vehicles converged on a the highway during an officer-involved shooting near Hill Field Road. Police said a 28-year-old suspect is currently in the hospital after being hit in the leg during gunfire exchange...
Gephardt Daily
‘Police incident’ closes stretch of SB I-15 in Layton
LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two mile stretch of southbound Interstate 15 was closed in Davis County Wednesday morning after an incident involving Layton police. “Layton officers were involved in a shooting on I-15 this morning,” Layton PD said in a statement posted on social...
utah.gov
Joint Statement – West Jordan SWAT Called on Possible School Shooting
Earlier this week, West Jordan patrol officers and tactical operators were called to the scene of a possible active-shooter situation at an elementary school in a neighboring community. We are relieved that this was a false-alarm, and while we hope that these kind of events never occur in our community, we train for the possibility that they may.
Arrest made after investigation of two law office break-ins in Salt Lake City
A man, accused of breaking into two separate Salt Lake City law offices in a single day, has been arrested.
KSLTV
Cameras found in bathrooms at U of U student life center, suspect in custody
SALT LAKE CITY — University Police took a suspect into custody after they found two cameras in different bathrooms at the University of Utah Student Life Center. According to a letter from John McDonald, the director of the Eccles Student Life Center, a patron found a camera taped under a sink in a third-floor all-gender bathroom and brought it to the front desk on Wednesday.
Call of shots fired in West Valley elementary made after teacher heard science experiment
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police late Monday morning responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired inside an elementary school, authorities said. According to Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley, district officials began "investigating this aggressively" after police reported receiving a 911 call that someone had fired a gun inside Granger Elementary School near 3700 South and 1900 West.
Utah teen sentenced in fatal robbery of Lindon teen
LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah teen involved in the robbery and death of Lindon teen in August has been sentenced into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Youth Services until he reaches the age of 25. The teen will also be required to serve 100...
KSLTV
Deputies: Driver arrested in Utah County had blood alcohol level 8 times legal limit
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of DUI after deputies said she drove erratically on a road near the sheriff’s office, ultimately damaging her car to the point where it was no longer operable. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said just after 8...
KSLTV
Police investigating deadly crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — After what they say is a deadly crash, police have asked the public to avoid the area of 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City. According to a tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the area will be closed for “several hours.”
Gephardt Daily
Update: Charges filed against Payson man accused of crashing into horse in Spanish Fork parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man’s blood alcohol level was more than four times Utah’s legal limit Saturday when he crashed into a horse and rider during a Spanish Fork parade, police said. Police say Dionicio Vasquez, 57, was driving a...
Utah man pleas guilty after running over, killing 13-year-old boy
A Utah man has pled guilty after running over and killing a West Jordan teen in late April.
KSLTV
Driver, dog critically injured in West Valley car vs. TRAX crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man and his dog were critically injured in a crash involving a car and Utah Transit Authority TRAX train. UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said police believe the 78-year-old driver turned left to cross the tracks and moved his car into the path of the northbound train near 3360 S. 2700 West Tuesday afternoon.
KSLTV
