It was a productive November for the Daniel Island Historical Society. The organization welcomed guest speaker and former mayor of Goose Creek Michael Heitzler to their monthly community meeting on Nov. 15 at Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island. Heitzler, an author, historian and speaker, led an engaging and enlightening discussion on “The Goose Creek Men: Founding Fathers of the Deep South.” And later in the month, DIHS volunteers on the group’s cemetery committee spent several hours cleaning and tending to gravestones at the Old Ruins/McDowell Cemetery off Clements Ferry Road.

GOOSE CREEK, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO