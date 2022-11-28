ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

abcnews4.com

Trident United Way aims to double the impact this Giving Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Giving Tuesday, Trident United Way has high expectations. The organization is looking to raise $100K in support of the 2-1-1 Helpline. The helpline provides families and individuals with critical resources. Last year they received 13,702 calls and gave a total of 24,286 referrals across...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

The 'Pink House': A beam of light in a West Ashley Community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The 'Pink House' stands out in the middle of a West Ashley neighborhood in color and for what it has done for the community for almost 25 years. It's what they have done that makes them worthy of being honored with a Jefferson Award. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

/ DIHS takes care of historic cemetery in Cainhoy

It was a productive November for the Daniel Island Historical Society. The organization welcomed guest speaker and former mayor of Goose Creek Michael Heitzler to their monthly community meeting on Nov. 15 at Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island. Heitzler, an author, historian and speaker, led an engaging and enlightening discussion on “The Goose Creek Men: Founding Fathers of the Deep South.” And later in the month, DIHS volunteers on the group’s cemetery committee spent several hours cleaning and tending to gravestones at the Old Ruins/McDowell Cemetery off Clements Ferry Road.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville kicks off its holiday season

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — With Christmas only a few weeks away, the Old Time Summerville is holding its Christmas Celebration event on Nov.29. The festivities go from 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. with pre-ceremony music organized by the Garden Club. The tree lightning is expected to follow. Additionally, there are plenty...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Black Businesses of Charleston Oral History Project to host launch event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday night at Burke High School, the Preservation Society of Charleston (PSC) is hosting a launch event for its new Black Business of Charleston Oral History Project in partnership with the Charleston County School District 20 Principal Collaboration Program. The event which is free...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CSU packs 13K Christmas boxes for Operation Christmas, breaking national record

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Southern University broke the national record for the fourth consecutive time, surpassing its Operation Christmas child gift goal. The campus exceeded its expectation of 12,000 boxes, packing a whopping 13,019. Last year, the university collected close to 11,000 boxes, and in 2020, during the...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Be Our Guest: Big John's Tavern

College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts of dealing with a cold at home. Crews respond to fire at Johns Island apartment complex. Lavel Davis Jr. laid to rest in Ridgeville. Lavel Davis Jr. laid...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to find your Christmas tree in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, many Lowcountry residents are starting to deck the halls for the Christmas season. In 2021, 75 percent of American households displayed a Christmas tree, according to the American Christmas Tree Association, and with higher prices and less variety expected this year, experts are encouraging […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Biologists see record-breaking bird banding season on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Bird banding season just wrapped up for the fall on Kiawah Island. It was a record-breaking season with more than 5,700 birds banded. It’s a tedious process for one biologist on Kiawah Island, but worth the time as he works to learn more about the different kind of birds that migrate through the island.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
Charleston City Paper

Heritage Fire arrives in Charleston for the first time this weekend

An all-star cast of more than 20 local chefs will come together for Charleston’s first Heritage Fire event Dec. 4 at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park. “We are excited to see Heritage Fire come to the Lowcountry,” said Shamil Velazquez executive chef of Johns Island’s Minero. “This event is about sharing different techniques and approaches to cooking with live fire [and] using sustainably sourced food — a fun and delicious way to gather the Charleston community.”
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

ZELTWANGER LP makes $12.5M investment in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An innovative machine technology company has announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. ZELTWANGER LP will invest $12.5 million in the expansion which will create 24 new jobs. The company- which is headquartered in Germany- is a leading manufacturing service provider for highly...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

3 displaced after fire at home on Ashley Avenue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday on Ashley Avenue. Firefighters arrived less than four minutes after a call into dispatch and found smoke coming from the back of the house. Crews ensured that all...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant woman helps decorate White House for Christmas

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from Mount Pleasant just got back from the experience of a lifetime: helping decorate the White House for Christmas!. Sheryl Frost says she applied through the White House’s lottery system and was selected a few weeks later. She spent all of last week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. cutting out stars, moving and packing boxes and decorating. Two of the First Lady’s sisters even joined in on the fun.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
charlestondaily.net

Folly Beach, Park Circle, and Charleston Holiday Parade 2022 Details

Come join the City of Charleston for this fun, a high-energy parade which will commence on Broad Street at Rutledge, travel North on Meeting Street, and conclude on Calhoun Street at Meeting Street. Participants include musical ensembles, clubs, and organizations. Tree Lighting to Follow in Marion Square. Park Circle Skate...
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

