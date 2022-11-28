Read full article on original website
22 Jobs With the Fastest-Changing Skill Requirements
Certain jobs evolve with time — sometimes the nature of the job changes, and sometimes the necessary knowledge does. The demands from workers therefore can shift as well, in some cases quite rapidly, requiring workers to update their skills fairly frequently in response to the changing environment. Workers in such jobs often develop expertise in […]
hospitalitytech.com
Nordis Technologies Launches Enhanced Text Messaging in Partnership with Solutions by Text
Nordis Technologies’ clients can now compose and send one-time and recurring, compliant text messages using the company’s patented Expresso™ CCM platform. Nordis Technologies continues to build its leadership in integrated omnichannel customer communications management and digital and print delivery with expanded text messaging capabilities through its new partnership with Solutions by Text (SBT). Nordis Technologies’ clients can now compose and send one-time and recurring, compliant text messages using the company’s patented Expresso™ CCM platform, enabled by SBT, the only compliance-first provider of enterprise text messaging.
industrytoday.com
Veego Helps Telcos with Subscriber Onboarding Issues
Company gives Communication Service Providers the insights and automation for a higher Quality of Experience (QoE) for new subscribers. NEW YORK – Veego Software, the world leader in connected-home dynamic contextual intelligence, today highlighted advanced capabilities in the company’s AI-powered platform to help CSPs provide a more frictionless onboarding process for new Internet subscribers. Leveraging Veego Engage, the ISP’s marketing, network, and customer experience (CX) department can calculate highly accurate and contextual Quality of Experience (QoE) measurements and monitor any user segment’s ongoing internet experience, including consumed devices and apps. The software’s intelligence provides autonomous functionality to create a more pleasant customer experience that starts with the hardware installation and first internet experiences.
TechCrunch
AWS adds automated agent monitoring to Amazon Contact Center
When you are competing in that space, you need some powerful features, and today at AWS re:invent in Las Vegas, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky introduced three features to help bring more automation to managing Amazon Contact Centers running on AWS. For starters, the company is introducing new performance management capabilities...
industrytoday.com
How Equipment-as-a Service Helps Operational Resiliency
Industrial companies that transform their business model to EaaS are better equipped to weather operational disruption. Events impacting the global business landscape over the past two-plus years have revealed the interconnectedness of industry, particularly on a global scale. While this interdependence can spur innovation, create efficiencies in production and help grow small businesses into large enterprises, it has also underscored the need for business leaders – especially in the manufacturing industry – to build greater levels of operational resiliency against business disruptions.
industrytoday.com
Implementation of Robotics in British Manufacturing
Technology is rapidly evolving and significantly impacted the working world we live in. Automation innovations are becoming a popular topic. Over the past few years, a need to move towards more automation in the manufacturing industry has been seen. In fact, a survey done by ABB Robotics found that of 250 SME and manufacturing companies, 81.2% were considering incorporating robotics into their processes to combat issues with workforce shortages and supply chain disruptions.
How much Spotify pays employees in the US in 2022
Data reveals the base annual salaries for some Spotify staffers in engineering, product management, finance, and other roles from late 2020 to 2022.
industrytoday.com
Risks From California’s New Recycling Laws
California leads the nation on plastics reduction and recyclability regulations, and two new laws propose regulatory and litigation risks. California is a leader on plastics reduction, passing legislation regulating recyclability and sustainability claims, promoting the use of recycled materials, and preventing plastics pollution. In particular, two new laws require manufacturers to carefully evaluate their current product materials and labeling, both to ensure compliance with stringent regulations and to mitigate litigation risks arising from enforcement by both the state and the private plaintiffs’ bar.
salestechstar.com
Esker Issued U.S. Patent for AI-Generated Document Coding Predictions
Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11494551 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Esker’s Document Coding Prediction technology. Spanning both the order-to-cash (O2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P)...
Take Control of Cloud Costs and Maximize Cloud Benefits: Aptum Cloud Impact Study
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Aptum, a hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, has announced Part 3 of its annual Cloud Impact Study 2022, titled Taking Control of Cloud Costs. The findings reveal cloud computing has resulted in higher-than-expected costs for 73% of IT decision-makers – a notable increase of 28% from just over half (57%) of companies in 2021. The report explores the common financial drivers behind cloud computing, and the causes of its unplanned expenses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005205/en/ Cloud cost leaks can be avoided with a proper strategy and plan. (Graphic: Business Wire)
makeuseof.com
The Top 6 Certifications for Software Engineers
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As a software engineer, obtaining professional certifications proves your expertise within the discipline. However, while there may be a general notion that certifications are a bonus to supplement the other listings on your resume, many experts agree that they are becoming more important in hiring managers' decisions.
ValueWalk
Online Verification of Documents – Mitigating Fraud In The Business World
Document verification solutions play an important role in streamlining online businesses, getting admission to academic institutions, or applying for immigration. Such types of sectors use multiple techniques for ID verification with the help of smart record processing. In the context of digital innovation, online verification of documents has attracted attention, motivating all businesses to find smart digital solutions. Unfortunately, technological innovation has enabled criminals to use sophisticated techniques for committing fraud and exploiting the systems.
hstoday.us
DoD Releases Zero Trust Strategy and Roadmap
The Department of Defense (DoD) has released its Zero Trust Strategy and Roadmap. Current and future cyber threats and attacks drive the need for a Zero Trust (ZT) approach that goes beyond the traditional perimeter defense approach. DoD intends to implement distinct ZT capabilities and activities as outlined in the strategy and associated Roadmap by FY27.
