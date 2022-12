Startup Grind Sacramento hosts Startup Sales Fundamentals Workshop. Startup Grind Sacramento in Partnership with Startup Folsom and Granite City Coworking is hosting this lunch and learn event. Rex Biberston will review the sales fundamentals that all startups need to know. This event will be a hybrid event. For those of you attending in person, we will have pizza and beverages.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO