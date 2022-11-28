Manufacturers like Toyota deploy FRT to streamline operations, protect connected assets and ensure worker safety amid ongoing challenges. Smart factories are quickly becoming the norm across industries. Manufacturers have accelerated investments in connected machines, machine learning inspection processes and IoT everything since the start of the pandemic. In fact, 76% of manufacturing executives say they’ve increased their adoption of disruptive technologies in the past few years, yet many factories are using the same form of security today as they did a decade ago. The next generation of the smart factory will see an increased use of facial recognition technology (FRT) for security purposes, especially as ongoing supply chain disruptions and inflation cut into profit margins.

1 DAY AGO