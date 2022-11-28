Read full article on original website
Related
industrytoday.com
Economic Inclusion Paves the Way for Sustainable Change
Businesses need leaders focused on prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion. When diversity, equity and inclusion are prioritized in your business, every facet of your organization can benefit. Companies must pay attention to this if they want a workplace that attracts and retains good employees and customers. In fact, better products, services and happier, more committed staff result from equitable opportunity.
industrytoday.com
Tiger Tail USA Flexes its Supply Chain
Tiger Tail USA launched Pacejet to bolster growth and ensure reliable product fulfillment without disruption. Click below to read the Case Study.
industrytoday.com
Integrated Value Streams
Tackling supply chain challenges today requires an alternative approach to supply chain management – creating integrated value streams. Given the many global supply chain challenges the manufacturing industry faces today, conventional advice to tackle such challenges often includes adding inventory, increasing lead times to customers, reducing the number of product offerings, and raising prices. Unfortunately, this “conventional advice” will likely result in customer dissatisfaction, pressure on your cash flow, and ultimately, reduced profitability.
industrytoday.com
How to Recruit More Women to Your Workforce
Women are re-entering the workforce in droves, creating an opportunity for talent-starved manufacturers. By December 2020, there were 2.1 million fewer women in the workforce than before the COVID-19 pandemic began just 10 months earlier. The pandemic-related job losses hit women at a much higher rate than men, with 1.7...
industrytoday.com
Aerobotix and FerRobotics Partner on New Automated Tool
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Aerobotix and FerRobotics, two leading robotics companies based in the U.S. and Austria respectively, today officially announced they have partnered on a new solution in response to aerospace industry demand for an automated tool for precision masking tape application. Collaboration between engineers from the two companies...
industrytoday.com
Chain.io Appoints New VP of Product
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Philadelphia – Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
industrytoday.com
Rineck Shrink Fit Tool Now Available from PTTI
Platinum Tooling Technologies, Inc is now the importer of Rineck shrink fit tooling and shrink fit machine technology. Platinum Tooling, the importer and master distributor of live tools, angle heads, Swiss machine products, knurling and marking tools manufactured by various international suppliers, is now the importer of Rineck shrink fit tooling and shrink fit machine technology in the United States and Mexico. The announcement was made by Platinum Tooling president, Preben Hansen, at their headquarters in Prospect Heights, Illinois, near Chicago.
industrytoday.com
Mission Cloud Announces the Launch of Mission Control
With a “Services as a Software” approach, Mission has integrated its proprietary automation and cloud management techniques. Los Angeles, Calif. – Mission Cloud Services, a cloud managed services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced the launch of Mission Control, an AWS-exclusive cloud services platform for data visualization, analytics, and collaboration with the teams supporting its cloud managed services, Mission Cloud Foundation and Mission Cloud One.
industrytoday.com
Facial Recognition for Safer, More Efficient Factories
Manufacturers like Toyota deploy FRT to streamline operations, protect connected assets and ensure worker safety amid ongoing challenges. Smart factories are quickly becoming the norm across industries. Manufacturers have accelerated investments in connected machines, machine learning inspection processes and IoT everything since the start of the pandemic. In fact, 76% of manufacturing executives say they’ve increased their adoption of disruptive technologies in the past few years, yet many factories are using the same form of security today as they did a decade ago. The next generation of the smart factory will see an increased use of facial recognition technology (FRT) for security purposes, especially as ongoing supply chain disruptions and inflation cut into profit margins.
industrytoday.com
Logistics Tech Reduces Costs Deadheading and Emissions
More than 10 million miles expected to be saved in 2022; Nearly 2 million saved recently in month alone as a result of vehicle load bundling. Data science and technology are at the forefront of an automotive industry transformation, serving as critical elements to minimize supply chain delays and disruptions, create more efficiency and drive value. One key area where both are being used to benefit industry players is through the automation of freight bundling to reduce costs, deadheading and emissions.
Comments / 0