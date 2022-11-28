Read full article on original website
Pewter Report
Former Bucs WR To Be Arrested
The drama continues for former Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown after his unceremonious departure from the organization last year. According to Fox News’ Scott Smith, Brown is set to be arrested by Tampa Police after a domestic violence allegation. Brown, who joined the Bucs midway through the 2020 season...
Pewter Report
Bucs vs. Saints Thursday Injury Report: Many Offensive Players Return
Pewter Report
Bucs’ White, David, Hold Important Dinner For Defense
As the Bucs get ready to play on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints in their next game, they are looking to get back to .500 and sweep the season series against their NFC South foe. To do that, the team needs to stay focused on the task at hand and be able to handle what remains a tough opponent.
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools
Heisman Trophy winners have been collecting college football’s most prestigious individual award since 1935, but there are only a select
Pewter Report
SR’s Fab 5: Bucs Are Squandering Brady’s Final Season
SR’s Fab 5 is a collection of reporting and analysis on the Bucs from yours truly, Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds. Here are four things that caught my attention this week, plus some random tidbits in my Buc Shots section at the end. Enjoy!. SR’s Fab 5 is presented...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Hugh Freeze offers explanation for past troubles
“Well, obviously, I think the best learning tool in life is probably when you didn’t get things right and had any type of failures." The post Hugh Freeze offers explanation for past troubles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pewter Report
Bucs vs. Saints Friday Injury Report: Two Upgrades, One Addition
Pewter Report
Bucs, Bowles Face Must-Win In Week 13
Everything seemed to be looking up for the Bucs when they won back-to-back games and reached 5-5 before their Week 11 bye. But after coming out of the bye with an inexcusable overtime loss to the Browns last week, they now face a must-win as the division rival Saints come to town in Week 13 for Monday Night Football.
