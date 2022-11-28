ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Matty Healy Shares Steamy Kisses With Male And Female Fans Onstage

By Katrina Nattress
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images Europe

The 1975 have only been on tour for a few weeks , and they're already making it a memorable one thanks to Matty Healy 's onstage antics, which have included chowing down on raw steak and yelling at security in autotune without stopping the song . The latest footage to come from the band's tour involves the singer planting steamy smooches on both female and males fans. The first happened during their stop in Las Vegas, when Healy brought a female fan onstage during "Robbers" and swayed with her before locking eyes and going in for a kiss. She later identified herself on Twitter and shared a recount of what happened to squash any thoughts that the act happened without her consent.

"On a real note I do want to state some facts before we get any farther, i had this on my phone because he mentioned at some point 'I can only make out with you,'" she explained, sharing a screenshot of a sign saying "So we making out?" on her phone. "So I did this, he saw it and brought me up, HE ASKED before he kissed me! Also I’m a grown age of 24"

The second incident happened during the same point of the show in San Diego. This time, Healy brought up a male fan and briefly slow danced with him before puckering up. As the fan walked away in a happy daze, Healy grabbed him and kissed him one more time.

Watch fan-shot footage of both smooches below.

