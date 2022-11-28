ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvell Technology Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Downbeat Q3 Results, Shares Drop

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share, which also missed estimates.
Why These PagerDuty Analysts Are Impressed By Q3 Execution

Following the quarterly release, PagerDuty Inc.’s PD shares continued to gain on Friday. Analyst Matthew Hedberg reiterated an Outperform and a price target of $32. “PagerDuty delivered a strong quarter with revenue and billings outperformance while achieving non-GAAP profitability a quarter ahead of guidance,” Hedberg said in a note.
Looking At Shopify's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Shopify SHOP summing a total amount of $499,813. At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 167,040. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that...
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
DoorDash's Slowing Orders & UBER Competition Trigger Downgrade By This Analyst

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson downgraded DoorDash Inc DASH from Outperform to Sector Perform rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $60. Though DoorDash’s execution & management are widely considered the class of the sector, as 2023 dawns, the analyst is uncomfortable with a potentially unfavorable risk/reward given likely hypersensitivity to order deceleration.
Where IAC Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for IAC IAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for IAC. The company has an average price target of $79.86 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $46.00.
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week

Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Why Cracker Barrel Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 13%? Here Are 42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Yunhong CTI Ltd. CTIB rose 42% to $0.54 after dipping 56% on Thursday. Top Ships Inc. TOPS rose 41.6% to $5.14 after jumping 20% on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL shares climbed 34.5% to $0.9201 after the company reported FDA approval of REZLIDHIA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible IDH1 mutation.
Where Bright Horizons Family Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Bright Horizons Family BFAM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Bright Horizons Family. The company has an average price target of $80.14 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $57.00.
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

LiveWire Gr LVWR shares rose 6.2% to $7.31 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. AYRO AYRO shares moved upwards by 5.24% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. Cato CATO stock rose 5.05% to $10.6. The market value...
