Stoughton, WI

stoughtonnews.com

Boys hockey: Stoughton drops first two games of season

The Stoughton boys hockey team dropped its first two games of the season last week. Stoughton (0-2) lost to Marshfield 9-2 in the season opener on Friday, Nov. 25, at Mose Lamb Arena in Tomah. The Vikings then lost to Tomah/Sparta 9-1 on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Tomah Ice Center.
STOUGHTON, WI
MLive.com

Rockford sophomore shows in season opener why she has 7 scholarship offers

ROCKFORD – It took Anna Wypych about a quarter-and-a-half to show why college recruiters have been calling since last summer. Rockford’s sophomore guard scored 16 of her game-high 18 points by halftime of Tuesday night’s season-opening 63-24 win over Forest Hills Eastern. Wypych drained three 3-pointers, and she proved just as effective slashing her way to the basket.
ROCKFORD, IL
WJFW-TV

Play by play announcer Gus Johnson comments on Badgers future

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire

A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin loses 5th 2023 commitment after 3-star DL Trey Pierce de-commits Sunday

The Wisconsin Badgers faced even tougher recruiting news late Sunday as three-star defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce de-committed from the program, marking the second recruit to de-commit on the day after top offensive lineman Christopher Terek flipped his commitment to Notre Dame. Pierce, who had originally committed on...
MADISON, WI
Fox 19

Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Cardinal

Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
MADISON, WI
madcitysportszone.com

Takeaways from Luke Fickell's introductory press conference

MADISON — A whirlwind courtship became official Sunday when Wisconsin hired Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as its new head football coach. Monday brought the first day on the job for the 49-year-old, which was spent touring the facilities, meeting with the current players, getting introduced to important alumni and facing the media for the first time. Here are some of the biggest things we learned from Fickell’s first 36 hours as the Badgers new leader.
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close

HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season.  While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police shut road due to crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Details on injuries […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS 58

Southeast Wisconsin missing big winter storm to the north

Southeast Wisconsin is missing out on a big winter storm that will stay in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory and winter storm warning have been issued for these areas where they could see snow most of the day and parts of northern Wisconsin could get 4-8" of snow if not more!
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘Not ready for wintertime activities yet’: Fire department in Wisconsin issues reminder after two fall through ice

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin needed to be rescued after they fell through some thin ice on a lake. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an ice rescue that happened on Cherokee Lake. The Lake Rescue Team was sent to the 1300 block of Burning Wood Way for two people who reportedly fell through thin ice on Cherokee Lake.
MADISON, WI

