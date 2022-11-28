Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
stoughtonnews.com
Girls basketball: Elizabeth Stokes, Ruby Royston grab double-doubles in win over Monroe
Sophomore Elizabeth Stokes and junior Ruby Royston each posted double-doubles to help the Stoughton girls basketball team roll to a 75-15 win over Monroe on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Stoughton High School. Stoughton coach Brad Pickett said the Vikings needed a win. “The biggest thing tonight is we did it...
stoughtonnews.com
Boys hockey: Stoughton drops first two games of season
The Stoughton boys hockey team dropped its first two games of the season last week. Stoughton (0-2) lost to Marshfield 9-2 in the season opener on Friday, Nov. 25, at Mose Lamb Arena in Tomah. The Vikings then lost to Tomah/Sparta 9-1 on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Tomah Ice Center.
MLive.com
Rockford sophomore shows in season opener why she has 7 scholarship offers
ROCKFORD – It took Anna Wypych about a quarter-and-a-half to show why college recruiters have been calling since last summer. Rockford’s sophomore guard scored 16 of her game-high 18 points by halftime of Tuesday night’s season-opening 63-24 win over Forest Hills Eastern. Wypych drained three 3-pointers, and she proved just as effective slashing her way to the basket.
WJFW-TV
Play by play announcer Gus Johnson comments on Badgers future
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
Fans asked to remain in Kohl Center due to police activity outside
Fans were asked to remain inside the Kohl Center following Tuesday night's Badger men's basketball game due to police activity outside the center.
Wisconsin football earns multiple All-Big Ten selections on defense
Two of Wisconsin's top defensive players earn First-Team All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday, while two others take home third-team honors.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire
A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin loses 5th 2023 commitment after 3-star DL Trey Pierce de-commits Sunday
The Wisconsin Badgers faced even tougher recruiting news late Sunday as three-star defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce de-committed from the program, marking the second recruit to de-commit on the day after top offensive lineman Christopher Terek flipped his commitment to Notre Dame. Pierce, who had originally committed on...
Report: More UC Coaches Joining Luke Fickell At Wisconsin
The Bearcats are fervently searching for a new head coach.
Fox 19
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
Daily Cardinal
Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
Watch: Luke Fickell Arrives In Wisconsin, Makes First Statement As Badgers' Head Coach
The winningest coach in UC history wasted little time taking over at Wisconsin following the end of UC's AAC Title chances.
nbc15.com
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fans were able to leave the Kohl Center Tuesday night after they were ordered to shelter in place following the Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Wake Forest. Fans inside of the Kohl Center told NBC15 that they were told not to leave the building at...
madcitysportszone.com
Takeaways from Luke Fickell's introductory press conference
MADISON — A whirlwind courtship became official Sunday when Wisconsin hired Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as its new head football coach. Monday brought the first day on the job for the 49-year-old, which was spent touring the facilities, meeting with the current players, getting introduced to important alumni and facing the media for the first time. Here are some of the biggest things we learned from Fickell’s first 36 hours as the Badgers new leader.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wpr.org
Guess hoo’s back? Despite a slow start to the season, snowy owls dazzle Wisconsin bird-watchers
Autumn brings the first blankets of snow to Wisconsin each year, and with it the first sightings of the snowy owl. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation biologist Ryan Brady said the snowy owl's bright white feathers and dazzling yellow eyes captivate experienced and novice bird-watchers alike. "If they're not...
Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close
HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season. While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
Rockford Police shut road due to crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Details on injuries […]
CBS 58
Southeast Wisconsin missing big winter storm to the north
Southeast Wisconsin is missing out on a big winter storm that will stay in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory and winter storm warning have been issued for these areas where they could see snow most of the day and parts of northern Wisconsin could get 4-8" of snow if not more!
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not ready for wintertime activities yet’: Fire department in Wisconsin issues reminder after two fall through ice
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin needed to be rescued after they fell through some thin ice on a lake. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an ice rescue that happened on Cherokee Lake. The Lake Rescue Team was sent to the 1300 block of Burning Wood Way for two people who reportedly fell through thin ice on Cherokee Lake.
