ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nikki Fried calls on DeSantis to reclassify 911 operators, Agriculture officers as first responders

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AhQHm_0jQ8Mlce00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Outgoing Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to reclassify Florida’s 911 dispatchers, Department of Agriculture law enforcement officers, and Florida Forestry personnel as first responders, following Hurricane Ian.

Fried’s letter said the three groups of state personnel had responded to and/or been impacted by Hurricane Ian’s damage and that unlike other law enforcement officers, those state employees had not received storm relief checks.

Biden extends Hurricane Ian disaster declaration for Seminole Tribe of Florida

“In October, you stood with Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Dane Eagle on Sanibel Island to present $1,000 checks to first responders assisting in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts,” Fried wrote in part.

She said 911 dispatchers and operators, as well as nearly 250 Florida Forestry Services personnel, plus Agriculture Law Enforcement officers had helped with search and rescue and response to the hurricane, but “were neglected as well” when it came to recovery assistance.

Fried said Florida was one of 32 states in the country that do not treat 911 operators as first responders, and that she hoped a renewed legislative effort to address this change could be enacted in the 2023 legislative session.

Her letter cites two previous bills that failed to pass in 2021 which would have designated 911 operators as first responders. Fried also requested compensation like what was given to Sanibel Island personnel be made available to the staff from FDACS.

WFLA.com has reached out to the governor’s office to ask if it’s a move being considered by DeSantis or the state legislature.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 24

John Cockrell
2d ago

They're operators not responders Nikki needs to stay In her occupational lane.

Reply(2)
6
Related
Florida Phoenix

Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Andrew Warren took the stand in a federal courthouse in Tallahassee on Tuesday to recount the day in August that a top legal aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis arrived, flanked by sheriff’s deputies, to drive him out of his office as state’s attorney for Hillsborough County. It was Aug. 4, and DeSantis has just signed […] The post Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Survival at Egmont Key: Seminole held the Concentration Camp

TAMPA, Fla. — A strategic barrier island at the mouth of Tampa Bay has a darker history of war unseen. Egmont Key was host to what historians call a concentration camp for the Seminole Indians of Florida. The U.S. government launched three wars to remove Seminoles from Florida in...
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Florida AG files complaint against MV Realty

BOSTON—Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a civil complaint against a real estate company offering Massachusetts homeowners hundreds of dollars upfront in exchange for a 40-year lien on their mortgage. The complaint for injunctive and monetary relief against Florida-based MV Realty was filed Tuesday in Hillsborough County Circuit Court....
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Climate Change to Drive Florida Exodus

Florida suffered one of the most extreme hurricane seasons on record this year. It was unpredictable, devastating, and deadly. Hurricane Ian tore the peninsula this September, wreaking havoc and leaving more than 100 people dead along its path. Hurricane Nicole was also destructive, making landfall in November for the first time in 36 years.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

119K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy