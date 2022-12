Stoughton Area Senior Center, 248 W. Main St. Join Dan Connery, Dane County Veterans Service Director, from the Dane County Veterans Service Office for a Veterans benefits presentation. He will talk about service-connected disability compensation, needs-based VA pension, eligibility for VA health care, and more. This will include an update on the recently passed PACT Act. Dan will also save time for Q&A and will make appointments as needed. RSVP by calling 608-873-8585.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO