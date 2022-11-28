DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto America
05-06-29-34-49, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4
(five, six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-nine; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $30,640,000
Lucky For Life
17-21-35-36-42, Lucky Ball: 9
(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Multi-Win Lotto
13-14-21-24-27-28
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $58,000
Play 3 Day
3-7-2
(three, seven, two)
Play 3 Night
1-0-2
(one, zero, two)
Play 4 Day
1-6-9-0
(one, six, nine, zero)
Play 4 Night
3-0-2-3
(three, zero, two, three)
Powerball
29-30-32-48-50, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
