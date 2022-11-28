Read full article on original website
Twitter Files Revealed: Musk Reacts To Exposure Of Company's Response To Hunter Biden Story
The story published in the New York Post was based on materials obtained from a laptop left at a Delaware repair shop. In October 2020, both Twitter and Facebook faced challenges over restricting stories connected to Hunter Biden. To restore public trust in Twitter, CEO Elon Musk hinted last month...
Elon Musk's Tweet About Buying Coca-Cola Isn't Hanging In The Louvre But It Might Be Hanging At Twitter HQ
The world’s richest man took over leading social media platform Twitter and has made several changes. One of which may be some new wall hangings at the company's headquarters featuring his favorite tweets. What Happened: Social media platform Twitter was acquired for $44 billion by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO...
Coinbase Disables Mobile NFT Transfers Citing Apple's App Store Policies
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN has ceased non-fungible token (NFT) transfers on its iOS wallet app, blaming Apple AAPL due to its strict new restrictions regarding NFTs. Using Apple software to pay its gas fees would subject such revenues to Apple's 30% app tax, according to Coinbase. “Apple has introduced new...
Musk Asks Why Epstein-Maxwell Client List Hasn't Leaked, Responds To His Photo With Maxwell At Party
Back in June, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk went on Twitter asking to see Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's client list. He shared an image of a dinosaur, unicorn, dragon, and the text saying "Epstein/Maxwell client list," noting that these are "things I'll never see in my life." He...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
A new series on Netflix just broke a record set by the streaming giant's hit series "Stranger Things." Why long-time Tesla bull Ross Gerber says Apple CEO Tim Cook needs to step down. Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look...
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
Facebook Ads Draws Class Action For Algorithmic Gender Bias
An advocacy group representing female truck drivers accused Meta Platforms, Inc META Facebook of steering ads for lucrative jobs away from women and older workers based on the type of role. Real Women in Trucking filed the lawsuit with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Washington Post reports. They alleged...
Microsoft Leads Stock Market Higher: Here's Why A 7% Jump Could Be On The Horizon
Microsoft Corporation MSFT gapped down to start Friday’s session after the Labor Department released strong jobs numbers for November, sparking fears the Federal Reserve may not be succeeding at slowing the economy. Intraday bulls were buying the dip in some growth stocks, causing Microsoft to erase much of its...
To Take On Putin, Ukraine Needs This 'Most Suitable Candidate' From Sweden: Experts
As Vladimir Putin‘s war in Ukraine rages, Kyiv needs new weaponry, and experts believe the Swedish Gripen is the best jet for the war-torn nation. What Happened: Gripen – a 4.5th-generation multirole fighter jet built by Sweden’s Saab – is “by far the most suitable candidate in terms of operational requirements,” British think tank, the Royal United Services Institute said in a report.
