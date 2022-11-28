As Vladimir Putin‘s war in Ukraine rages, Kyiv needs new weaponry, and experts believe the Swedish Gripen is the best jet for the war-torn nation. What Happened: Gripen – a 4.5th-generation multirole fighter jet built by Sweden’s Saab – is “by far the most suitable candidate in terms of operational requirements,” British think tank, the Royal United Services Institute said in a report.

