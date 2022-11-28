ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wshu.org

Bridgeport City Councilwoman advocates for tiny houses for the homeless

Bridgeport City Council Majority Leader Jeanette Herron is pushing for her city to tackle homelessness by partnering to build tiny homes. After seeing how it’s being used to house homeless veterans during a recent National League of Cities Summit in Kansas City, Herron said she’s intrigued by the concept.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

