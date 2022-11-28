Read full article on original website
Daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts to new baby brother
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares how his daughter Sterling is adjusting to her new baby brother, Bronze.
Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name
On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
Former NFL Quarterback Reportedly Offered Head Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback G.J. Kinne has a chance to take the next step in his coaching career. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Texas State has offered Kinne its head coaching job. Kinne, 34, is currently in his first year as the head coach of Incarnate Word's football program....
Howe Much Colorado Is Reportedly Offering Deion Sanders
It's no secret that Colorado has interest in Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Though a deal hasn't been finalized, it sounds like the program has made a lucrative offer to the Hall of Famer. According to CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are offering Sanders a starting salary of more...
Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision
Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Big 12 Title Game
On Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs took the field for a battle against the Kansas State Wildcats. It's unclear if TCU needs to win the game to remain in the College Football Playoff, but a win would secure its spot. While everyone was hyped for the game, it was what happened before the game that had everyone's attention.
Chiefs-Bengals prediction: How Cincinnati — in one way — has closed the gap on KC
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Bengals game playing out.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today
A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
Former SEC Starting Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic. King won the starting quarterback job for the Aggies this season. However, he was benched after just two starts. It wasn't until Oct. 8 that King started again for Texas A&M. He...
Kansas State Coach Makes His Thoughts On TCU's Playoff Odds Clear
Chris Klieman earned the biggest win of his career at Kansas State this Saturday, leading his team to a win over TCU in the Big 12 championship game. Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime to lift Kansas State over TCU. This weekend's game marked TCU's first loss of the season.
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is one of the hottest names in the college football coaching world. According to recent reports, he's likely to become the next head coach at Colorado. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Sanders has been recruiting players to Boulder for the past few weeks. The move...
Look: Luke Fickell Makes First Significant Decision At Wisconsin
After several reports that Wisconsin's new hire Luke Fickell may look to go in a different direction on the defensive side of the ball, it appears Jim Leonhard's job in Madison will remain intact. Per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, the Badgers legend turned DC and interim head...
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
Look: Ryan Day's Recruiting Move Sparked An 'Uproar'
Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye took a visit to see Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery. When Montgomery posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday evening, it sparked somewhat of an "uproar" around the college football world. College football is currently...
Jets Make Notable Quarterback Decision For Vikings Game
The New York Jets benched quarterback Zach Wilson this past week in favor of Mike White, who promptly played one of the best games under center for a Jets QB all season. But will Wilson be riding the pine against the Vikings this weekend?. Apparently he is, barring something unforeseen....
Patrick Mahomes reveals how he cheated on Andy Reid’s pre-draft test
Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best draft pick Andy Reid has ever made, but apparently Matt Nagy deserves some serious credit for helping to bring the Kansas City Chiefs head coach and his star quarterback together. Mahomes was a guest recently on the “New Heights” podcast with Jason and Travis...
