Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name

On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
Howe Much Colorado Is Reportedly Offering Deion Sanders

It's no secret that Colorado has interest in Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Though a deal hasn't been finalized, it sounds like the program has made a lucrative offer to the Hall of Famer. According to CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are offering Sanders a starting salary of more...
Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision

Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Big 12 Title Game

On Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs took the field for a battle against the Kansas State Wildcats. It's unclear if TCU needs to win the game to remain in the College Football Playoff, but a win would secure its spot. While everyone was hyped for the game, it was what happened before the game that had everyone's attention.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is one of the hottest names in the college football coaching world. According to recent reports, he's likely to become the next head coach at Colorado. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Sanders has been recruiting players to Boulder for the past few weeks. The move...
Look: Ryan Day's Recruiting Move Sparked An 'Uproar'

Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye took a visit to see Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery. When Montgomery posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday evening, it sparked somewhat of an "uproar" around the college football world. College football is currently...
