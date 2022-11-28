How would you like to hang a historical banner at your house?. The Stoughton Celebration Committee will be selling 18 banners that have hung from Main Street during the year in recognition of the city’s 175th anniversary to help raise money for permanent signage during an auction from 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. It can be accessed online at 32auctions.com/stoughtoncelebrates175.

