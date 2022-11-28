Read full article on original website
stoughtonnews.com
Clarence “Chink” Osland
Clarence “Chink” Osland, age 100, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Stoughton Hospital. He was born in Stoughton on Oct. 7, 1922, the son of Alfred and Sena Osland. Chink lived his entire life in Stoughton. He graduated from...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Community Calendar
Stoughton Utilities Holiday Donation Drive runs through Dec. 3. Stoughton Utilities is getting into the holiday spirit and giving back to the community, hosting a food pantry drive through Dec. 3 at the utility office. Customers who donate non-perishable food items will receive a strand of energy efficient LED holiday lights.
stoughtonnews.com
Robert P. Miller
Robert P. Miller, age 86, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Jan. 22, 1936, in Stoughton, the son of Paul and Lillian (Wethal) Miller. Robert graduated from Stoughton High School. He married Jean Nordness on July 16, 1966, at First Methodist Church in Stoughton and they shared 56 loving years together.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton 175th Anniversary Banner Auction is Dec. 1-9
How would you like to hang a historical banner at your house?. The Stoughton Celebration Committee will be selling 18 banners that have hung from Main Street during the year in recognition of the city’s 175th anniversary to help raise money for permanent signage during an auction from 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. It can be accessed online at 32auctions.com/stoughtoncelebrates175.
stoughtonnews.com
Victorian Holiday weekend is Dec. 1-4
One of the area’s most anticipated weekends is finally upon us. Victorian Holiday Weekend is a long-time Stoughton tradition that brings friends and family together to enjoy some old-world charm in the city’s historic, revitalized downtown, with four days of entertainment, food and shopping to go around. Here's...
stoughtonnews.com
Clarence Osland memorial services set for Dec. 3
Beloved Stoughton World War II veteran Clarence Osland died in Stoughton, his native city, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, Nov. 22. He had just celebrated his 100th birthday the previous month with friends and family at the Stoughton VFW. A Pass in Review will be held at...
stoughtonnews.com
Boys hockey: Stoughton drops first two games of season
The Stoughton boys hockey team dropped its first two games of the season last week. Stoughton (0-2) lost to Marshfield 9-2 in the season opener on Friday, Nov. 25, at Mose Lamb Arena in Tomah. The Vikings then lost to Tomah/Sparta 9-1 on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Tomah Ice Center.
stoughtonnews.com
Girls basketball: Elizabeth Stokes, Ruby Royston grab double-doubles in win over Monroe
Sophomore Elizabeth Stokes and junior Ruby Royston each posted double-doubles to help the Stoughton girls basketball team roll to a 75-15 win over Monroe on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Stoughton High School. Stoughton coach Brad Pickett said the Vikings needed a win. “The biggest thing tonight is we did it...
