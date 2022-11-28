ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Basketball Preview: Ole Miss hits the road to take on Memphis

OXFORD, Miss. — Just 85 miles mark the distance between the University of Memphis and Ole Miss. With such close proximity, the two sides have a storied history against one other, and today’s men’s basketball contest will be the 44th time the Rebels and Tigers will meet.
Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins leads Raleigh to state championship

OXFORD, Miss. — December is here, and that means recruiting is hitting a fever pitch as the first window of the transfer portal opens Monday, December 5 and early signing day follows on December 21. It also means it’s time for high school playoffs and title games. On...
Fast Start Proves Too Much for Men’s Basketball at Memphis, 68-57

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – (Release) Trailing by 14 at the half, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team came up short at Memphis despite outscoring them in the second period, falling 68-57 at the FedEx Forum on Saturday night. The home team came out to a quick start, shooting 10-of-15...
