Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Hershey (HSY)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid Revenues, Shares Up
SPLK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Oct 31, 2022), beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates driven by healthy demand trends. The company is improving the resilience and security of its critical system and driving efficiencies within its own internal operation. The strong quarterly performance buoyed investor sentiments as share prices soared 17.8% post earnings release to close at $91.49 on Dec 1, 2022.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com
5 Relative Price Strength Stocks That Are Good Investments
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution, where he indicated that the magnitude of the interest rate hike is likely to be reduced from December — did wonders for the stock market. The dovish comments provided a late boost to an already winning November, with the S&P 500 climbing 5.4% for the month.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Partners LP (GLP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
DINO - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days. HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus. HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote. HF Sinclair...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know
NVDA - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of graphics chips for gaming and...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts See a 64% Upside in RingCentral (RNG): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
RNG - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $38.87, gaining 19.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $63.85 indicates a 64.3% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Why Is Rockwell Automation (ROK) Up 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
ROK - Free Report) . Shares have added about 9.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rockwell Automation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
The market expects Sierra Metals Inc. to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Phillips 66 (PSX) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)?
PSJ - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/23/2005. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to...
Zacks.com
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
TARS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.84 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.98. This compares to loss of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
AIT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $131.47, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial products company had...
Zacks.com
Is Fidus Investment (FDUS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
FDUS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. Fidus Investment is one of 884 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
Zacks.com
Danaher (DHR) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
DHR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $274.23, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial and...
Zacks.com
EnerSys (ENS) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
ENS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ENS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross." Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a...
Zacks.com
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.80, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
American Airlines (AAL) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
AAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.97, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Coming into today, shares...
Comments / 0