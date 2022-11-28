ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Hershey (HSY)

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com

Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid Revenues, Shares Up

SPLK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Oct 31, 2022), beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates driven by healthy demand trends. The company is improving the resilience and security of its critical system and driving efficiencies within its own internal operation. The strong quarterly performance buoyed investor sentiments as share prices soared 17.8% post earnings release to close at $91.49 on Dec 1, 2022.
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com

5 Relative Price Strength Stocks That Are Good Investments

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution, where he indicated that the magnitude of the interest rate hike is likely to be reduced from December — did wonders for the stock market. The dovish comments provided a late boost to an already winning November, with the S&P 500 climbing 5.4% for the month.
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Partners LP (GLP)

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

DINO - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days. HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus. HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote. HF Sinclair...
Zacks.com

Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know

NVDA - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of graphics chips for gaming and...
Zacks.com

Why Is Rockwell Automation (ROK) Up 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

ROK - Free Report) . Shares have added about 9.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rockwell Automation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

The market expects Sierra Metals Inc. to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com

Are Investors Undervaluing Phillips 66 (PSX) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com

Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)?

PSJ - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/23/2005. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to...
Zacks.com

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

TARS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.84 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.98. This compares to loss of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Is Fidus Investment (FDUS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

FDUS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. Fidus Investment is one of 884 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
Zacks.com

Danaher (DHR) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

DHR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $274.23, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial and...
Zacks.com

EnerSys (ENS) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

ENS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ENS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross." Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a...
Zacks.com

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.80, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

American Airlines (AAL) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

AAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.97, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Coming into today, shares...

Comments / 0

Community Policy